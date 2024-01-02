en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Liverpool Man Accused of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving – Trial Underway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:56 pm EST
Liverpool Man Accused of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving – Trial Underway

Kevin Marsh, accused of causing the death of his girlfriend, Michelle Atherton, by dangerous driving, is on trial at Liverpool Crown Court. Marsh, believed to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs, allegedly crashed head-on into a bin lorry on Broad Oak Road in St Helens on July 5, leading to Atherton’s death.

Marsh’s Escape and Contradictory Accounts

Post the fatal accident, Marsh, instead of informing authorities or seeking help, fled the scene. He approached a local resident, Lewis Molyneux, requesting a taxi, without mentioning the incident. When discovered by bin lorry staff, he repeatedly denied driving the car, providing conflicting accounts of the situation. Marsh showed no concern for Atherton, who was still trapped in the wreckage.

Compelling Evidence Against Marsh

Tests conducted on Marsh’s blood samples suggested that his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash would have been approximately twice the legal limit. Furthermore, he was also over the limit for cocaine and cannabis. This evidence, coupled with his erratic behavior post-crash, strengthens the prosecution’s case against Marsh.

Marsh’s Defense and History of Threatening Behavior

In an attempt to deflect blame, Marsh claimed that he lost control of the vehicle because Atherton was trying to seize the steering wheel. However, the prosecution maintains that Marsh’s excessive speed and impaired condition were the primary causes of the crash. Adding to his list of offenses, Marsh also has a record of threatening behavior towards another ex-partitioner, Gemma Bainbridge, to whom he had lent money. Despite the charges of causing death by dangerous driving and other related offenses, Marsh continues to deny his culpability. The trial is ongoing.

0
Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rajasthan Chief Minister Addresses Nationwide Transport Strike

By Rafia Tasleem

Judge to Interview Juror in 'Take Care of Maya' Case Amid Misconduct Allegations

By BNN Correspondents

Rivkin Radler Promotes Seven Attorneys to Partner

By Waqas Arain

Fatal Shooting Marks 55th Homicide in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Aiken Man Arrested on Charges of Minor Exploitation: A CyberTipline Le ...
@Crime · 8 mins
Aiken Man Arrested on Charges of Minor Exploitation: A CyberTipline Le ...
heart comment 0
Mystery Shrouds Federal Investigation into Napa County’s Waste Management Agency

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mystery Shrouds Federal Investigation into Napa County's Waste Management Agency
61-Year-Old Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Saint John Collision; Police Seek Witnesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

61-Year-Old Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Saint John Collision; Police Seek Witnesses
Motorized Shopping Scooter Stolen in Kennewick: Police Seek Public Assistance

By Rafia Tasleem

Motorized Shopping Scooter Stolen in Kennewick: Police Seek Public Assistance
Teen Girl Arrested, Two Suspects At Large Following Police Chase in Boardman, Ohio

By BNN Correspondents

Teen Girl Arrested, Two Suspects At Large Following Police Chase in Boardman, Ohio
Latest Headlines
World News
Detroit Red Wings Reshape Roster Under Steve Yzerman, Former Players Experience Mixed Fortunes
1 min
Detroit Red Wings Reshape Roster Under Steve Yzerman, Former Players Experience Mixed Fortunes
Debunking 'Natural' Deaths in Federal Prisons: A Cloak for Negligence?
2 mins
Debunking 'Natural' Deaths in Federal Prisons: A Cloak for Negligence?
Former Detroit Tigers Player Niko Goodrum Returns to Minnesota Twins
3 mins
Former Detroit Tigers Player Niko Goodrum Returns to Minnesota Twins
Pascal Siakam Dominates as Raptors Triumph Over Cavaliers
3 mins
Pascal Siakam Dominates as Raptors Triumph Over Cavaliers
K/DA Cup Sets the Stage for Teamfight Tactics Esports 2024 Season
3 mins
K/DA Cup Sets the Stage for Teamfight Tactics Esports 2024 Season
Life Under Hamas: A Palestinian's Tale of Fear, Resistance, and Hope
3 mins
Life Under Hamas: A Palestinian's Tale of Fear, Resistance, and Hope
Hiroshi Tanahashi Ascends to Presidency of NJPW While Still in the Ring
3 mins
Hiroshi Tanahashi Ascends to Presidency of NJPW While Still in the Ring
Bharat Jodo Abhiyan Launches 'Jana Gana Mana Abhiyaan' to Foster Communal Harmony Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Bharat Jodo Abhiyan Launches 'Jana Gana Mana Abhiyaan' to Foster Communal Harmony Ahead of 2024 Elections
Tennessee Tech Basketball Alumni Shine on Global Stage
4 mins
Tennessee Tech Basketball Alumni Shine on Global Stage
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 hour
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
1 hour
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
1 hour
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app