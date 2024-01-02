Liverpool Man Accused of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving – Trial Underway

Kevin Marsh, accused of causing the death of his girlfriend, Michelle Atherton, by dangerous driving, is on trial at Liverpool Crown Court. Marsh, believed to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs, allegedly crashed head-on into a bin lorry on Broad Oak Road in St Helens on July 5, leading to Atherton’s death.

Marsh’s Escape and Contradictory Accounts

Post the fatal accident, Marsh, instead of informing authorities or seeking help, fled the scene. He approached a local resident, Lewis Molyneux, requesting a taxi, without mentioning the incident. When discovered by bin lorry staff, he repeatedly denied driving the car, providing conflicting accounts of the situation. Marsh showed no concern for Atherton, who was still trapped in the wreckage.

Compelling Evidence Against Marsh

Tests conducted on Marsh’s blood samples suggested that his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash would have been approximately twice the legal limit. Furthermore, he was also over the limit for cocaine and cannabis. This evidence, coupled with his erratic behavior post-crash, strengthens the prosecution’s case against Marsh.

Marsh’s Defense and History of Threatening Behavior

In an attempt to deflect blame, Marsh claimed that he lost control of the vehicle because Atherton was trying to seize the steering wheel. However, the prosecution maintains that Marsh’s excessive speed and impaired condition were the primary causes of the crash. Adding to his list of offenses, Marsh also has a record of threatening behavior towards another ex-partitioner, Gemma Bainbridge, to whom he had lent money. Despite the charges of causing death by dangerous driving and other related offenses, Marsh continues to deny his culpability. The trial is ongoing.