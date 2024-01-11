en English
Courts & Law

Limassol’s Criminal Investigation Unit Probes into Mysterious Head Injury Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Limassol’s Criminal Investigation Unit Probes into Mysterious Head Injury Case

Limassol’s Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) is rigorously investigating a perplexing case involving a 45-year-old woman found in a critical condition due to a severe head injury at her apartment. The woman, who is currently comatose, has left investigators sifting through a myriad of possibilities to uncover the cause of her injuries.

Unraveling the Mystery

The CIU, led by Lefteris Kyriakou, has been diligently examining the apartment, where the victim was discovered. Despite gathering statements from the woman’s family members and neighbors, no definitive evidence has been identified yet. The partner of the injured woman, a 45-year-old man who was residing illegally in Cyprus, has been arrested and is providing the authorities with a detailed recount of the events leading up to the woman’s condition.

Medical Examination and Investigation

The initial analysis by the ambulance crew did not reveal any noticeable external head injuries. Further, a forensic medical examiner found no signs of a struggle on the partner, adding another layer of complexity to the case. The woman was rushed to a private hospital and underwent surgery for a brain hemorrhage. Her critical condition has heightened the urgency to uncover the truth behind her injuries.

Continuing Investigation

The investigators have not dismissed any potential causes, including the possibility of alcohol consumption on the night of the incident. The authorities are on high alert as the residence remains under police guard while the investigation continues. This case serves as a sobering reminder of the intricate and often hidden layers of crime that can lurk within our communities.

Courts & Law Crime Cyprus
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

