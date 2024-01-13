en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Life Imprisonment for Odisha Man in Wife’s Murder Case

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Life Imprisonment for Odisha Man in Wife’s Murder Case

On an otherwise ordinary day in Rairangpur, Odisha, a sudden quarrel in Mohubhandar village spiraled into a horrifying act of domestic violence that ended in the untimely death of a woman. Ramjit Tudu, a 55-year-old man, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Asmat Tudu. The 50-year-old became a victim of her husband’s rage on October 29, 2021, under the jurisdiction of the Bisoi police station in Mayurbhanj district. The instrument of her death was as ordinary as the quarrel that led to it – a bamboo stick.

Details of the Conviction

In a judgment that brings closure to this tragic incident, the Rairangpur additional district and sessions judge, Deepak Kumar, delivered the verdict of life imprisonment. The judgment also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Ramjit Tudu. This verdict was not delivered in haste or without substantial backing. It was supported by the testimonies of 21 witnesses and a medical report that corroborated the brutal circumstances of Asmat Tudu’s death.

The Prosecution’s Role

The additional public prosecutor, Pankaj Kumar Das, played a crucial role in ensuring justice was served. Das provided crucial details of the case and the conviction, leaving no stone unturned to ensure the truth was laid bare before the court.

A Closure to a Tragic Incident

While no punishment can bring back Asmat Tudu or erase the pain endured by her family, Ramjit Tudu’s sentencing offers some semblance of justice. It serves as a stern reminder of the law’s stance against domestic violence and the tragic consequences it can lead to. As the news of the sentencing spreads, it underscores the critical need for preventing domestic violence, fostering respect and equality in relationships, and ensuring justice for victims.

0
Courts & Law Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
3 mins ago
Metropolitan Police Seeks Public Help in Murder Case of Ibrahim Pertek
In a recent appeal, the Metropolitan Police are reaching out to the public to assist in identifying three men who could potentially hold key information needed to solve the murder case of 52-year-old Ibrahim Pertek. The incident in question occurred in an alleyway adjacent to Wood Green Library in Haringey, north London at approximately 1.10
Metropolitan Police Seeks Public Help in Murder Case of Ibrahim Pertek
Man Detained for Alleged Murder in Odisha: Investigation Underway
6 mins ago
Man Detained for Alleged Murder in Odisha: Investigation Underway
Historic Expansion of the Lagos State Judiciary: Two New Divisions Unveiled
9 mins ago
Historic Expansion of the Lagos State Judiciary: Two New Divisions Unveiled
Capt. Gary Crain Retires: A Legacy of Campus Safety at the University of Arkansas
3 mins ago
Capt. Gary Crain Retires: A Legacy of Campus Safety at the University of Arkansas
Uzbekistan Mulls Over Criminalizing Sale of Driver's Licenses, Specific Traffic Offenses
4 mins ago
Uzbekistan Mulls Over Criminalizing Sale of Driver's Licenses, Specific Traffic Offenses
EC$4 Dispute Leads to Assault: Owia Resident Fined or Faces Imprisonment
6 mins ago
EC$4 Dispute Leads to Assault: Owia Resident Fined or Faces Imprisonment
Latest Headlines
World News
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
24 seconds
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
49 seconds
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
1 min
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
1 min
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
2 mins
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
2 mins
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
3 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
4 mins
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
4 mins
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
44 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app