Lidl Employee Wins £22,000 in Sex Discrimination Case

In a landmark ruling, Lydia Callaghan, a former employee at Lidl, has been awarded a sum of £22,000 after winning a sex discrimination case against the multinational grocery retailer. Callaghan accused her superior, Jonathan Carter, the Regional Head of Supply Chain at Lidl’s Avonmouth distribution center, of harassment during a company excursion to Center Parcs. The tribunal found Lidl guilty of sex discrimination and victimisation.

Details of Harassment

Callaghan reported that Carter made unwelcome physical contact, held her face, and coerced her and other female employees into swimming. She described feeling uncomfortable and violated by these actions. Her grievances, however, were dismissed by Lidl, despite an investigation that failed to consult other witnesses who were present during the incidents.

Discrimination at Workplace

Callaghan, who worked at Lidl as an administrator and assistant team leader from August 2017 until her resignation in March 2019, also informed the tribunal of Carter’s refusal to release her face, offensive jokes, and intimidation tactics. Further, she alleged that Carter doubted the legitimacy of her knee injury and treated her unfairly because of it.

Verdict

The tribunal, siding with Callaghan, noted that Lidl failed to make reasonable adjustments for Callaghan’s knee disability, which required her not to travel long distances. While the company was not found to have discriminated against her based on her disability, the other accusations held ground. The flawed investigation led by regional director Graham Clark did not uphold any of Callaghan’s grievances, leading to her compensation award.