On December 19, 2023, the Libyan state secured a significant victory in the Paris Court of Appeal against Turkish construction company Gürüş. This marks a decisive win for Libya in an arbitration dispute that has been ongoing for several years. The court ruled in favor of Libya, dismissing an appeal lawsuit filed by Gürüş against a previous arbitration ruling from November 23, 2021.

Invalidation of Gürüş's Claims

The initial ruling had dismissed all claims made by Gürüş, which sought damages to the tune of over 190 million euros. These claims were rooted in the company's inability to complete projects, including a public park in Tripoli and buildings at the University of Tripoli, due to the Libyan revolution that began on February 17, 2011. The appeal to the Paris Court of Appeal was Gürüş's attempt to overturn this initial ruling, but the court reaffirmed the dismissal of the company's claims.

Implications of the Ruling

This final decision not only affirms the previous dismissal but also orders Gürüş to cover legal fees of 1.4 million euros and reimburse the State of Libya 20 thousand euros for legal expenses. This ruling stands as a testament to Libya's successful defense in international legal disputes and underscores the effectiveness of the country's Overseas Disputes Department of the Supreme Judicial Council in handling such cases.

A Chapter in Libya's Legal Success

The dispute was originally brought before the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris in 2016. It was based on a bilateral treaty designed to protect and encourage investments between Libya and Turkey. This victory is just one part of a series of successful defenses by Libya in various international legal disputes, reinforcing the strength and competence of Libya's legal standing on the international stage.