Legislative Oversight in New Brunswick Could Impact Child Custody Orders

In a unique development that could impact child custody orders, an urgent case has emerged due to a 'legislative gap' in New Brunswick. The Court of Appeal is currently examining this issue that arose between December 13 and January 25, casting doubts over the legality of child custody orders administered during this period. Chief Justice Marc Richard, recognizing the potential ramifications on a vulnerable group, has underscored the necessity for a rapid resolution.

Government Seeks Clarity

The government, under the leadership of the Higgs administration, has approached the Court of Appeal with two critical questions aimed at clarifying the situation. Lawyers from the Office of the Attorney General have expressed their anticipation for an expeditious resolution. A hearing date could be scheduled for as early as February 9, although it may be postponed to February 12 if interveners request a separate hearing.

Identifying the Legislative Gap

The legislative gap was identified during an administrative review by Elena Bosi and Holly Nason, two senior officials from the Department of Justice and Public Safety, on January 12. They discovered an absence of a proclamation provision in the amendments to the new Child and Youth Well-Being Act, which was passed during the fall legislative session.

Opposition Leaders Call for Action

Opposition leaders are urging for the legislature to be recalled early to urgently address the matter. Warnings have been raised by Green party Leader David Coon and Liberal Leader Susan Holt. Attorney General Ted Flemming made a public announcement that the Court of Appeal has been petitioned to determine the legal status of specific actions taken under the Family Services Act during the gap. Child and Youth Advocate Kelly Lamrock advocates for waiting for the Court of Appeal's decision before considering a retroactive bill, while the government is working to address concerns about potential legal challenges and impacted cases.