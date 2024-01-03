en English
Courts & Law

Legal Tangle Surrounds Former Senator Steven Payne Sr. Post-Senate Expulsion

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Legal Tangle Surrounds Former Senator Steven Payne Sr. Post-Senate Expulsion

In an unfolding legal saga, former Senator Steven Payne Sr. finds himself ensnared in a complex lawsuit against the 34th Legislature. Payne, ousted from the Senate on sexual misconduct allegations, asserts that the Legislature had the prerogative to censure but not expel him, sparking a fierce legal back-and-forth.

Lawsuit Sparks Jurisdictional Conflict

The case has ignited a jurisdictional conflict between the Legislature and Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs Carty. The Legislature, fearing potential bias from Judge Carty, attempted to circumvent her jurisdiction and directly appeal to the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands. This move was in response to concerns that bias might arise if they filed a motion to stay the case in her court.

Friction between Legislature and Judiciary

Supreme Court Chief Justice Rhys Hodge initially declined the Legislature’s motion but has since allowed them to refile. This provision was made on the condition that both parties respond to the petition to transfer the trial to the Supreme Court. The trial is slated for March. In an interesting turn of events, both Judge Carty and Justice Hodge have criticized the Legislature for what they perceive as frivolous motions. This sentiment was first voiced by Judge Carty in November, and later echoed by Justice Hodge in a December opinion.

Additional Charges in Florida

Simultaneously, Payne faces additional legal troubles in Florida. He is charged with sexual battery stemming from an alleged incident occurring between August 2018 and February 2019. The incident, involving a minor and the use of a sex toy, supposedly occurred while Payne was in a position of ‘familial or custodial authority’. Payne has entered a plea of not guilty, is currently out on bail, and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on January 10. A final pre-trial conference and jury selection is set for August.

Courts & Law
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

