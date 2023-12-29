Legal Setback for Man Out on Bail: Public Drinking and Bail Revocation

In a sudden turn of events, Charles Patrick Herbert, a 42-year-old man entangled in a complex legal situation, faced an unexpected setback. Herbert, who held a previous charge for an attempted murder attempt on his brother in 2022, found himself back in court on Wednesday. This time, he pleaded guilty to public drinking, an offence that would ordinarily have incurred a simple fine.

Caught in a Legal Whirlwind

Herbert was caught drinking in public while out on bail, an act that raised eyebrows but was not initially seen as a serious breach of his bail conditions. Standing before the court without representation, he admitted to his misdemeanor, resulting in a fine of $25, with an additional $5 in court costs. The court ordered that this be paid by January 29, 2024, or Herbert would face a stint of one week in jail.

Prosecution Calls for Revocation of Bail

Despite the prosecution’s request to revoke his bail for the attempted murder charge, the court initially declined. However, the situation dramatically shifted when Herbert’s estranged common-law wife withdrew the surety she had provided for his bail. Citing a fear for her safety due to Herbert’s violent behavior when intoxicated, she took a firm stand against his actions.

Bail Revoked, Herbert Detained

As a result of this withdrawal, Herbert’s bail was revoked. Unable to secure another surety, the man found himself detained once again. This case is a stark reminder of the unexpected twists and turns one can face within the legal system, especially when personal relationships and public safety are at play.