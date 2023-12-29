en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Legal Setback for Man Out on Bail: Public Drinking and Bail Revocation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:32 pm EST
Legal Setback for Man Out on Bail: Public Drinking and Bail Revocation

In a sudden turn of events, Charles Patrick Herbert, a 42-year-old man entangled in a complex legal situation, faced an unexpected setback. Herbert, who held a previous charge for an attempted murder attempt on his brother in 2022, found himself back in court on Wednesday. This time, he pleaded guilty to public drinking, an offence that would ordinarily have incurred a simple fine.

Caught in a Legal Whirlwind

Herbert was caught drinking in public while out on bail, an act that raised eyebrows but was not initially seen as a serious breach of his bail conditions. Standing before the court without representation, he admitted to his misdemeanor, resulting in a fine of $25, with an additional $5 in court costs. The court ordered that this be paid by January 29, 2024, or Herbert would face a stint of one week in jail.

Prosecution Calls for Revocation of Bail

Despite the prosecution’s request to revoke his bail for the attempted murder charge, the court initially declined. However, the situation dramatically shifted when Herbert’s estranged common-law wife withdrew the surety she had provided for his bail. Citing a fear for her safety due to Herbert’s violent behavior when intoxicated, she took a firm stand against his actions.

Bail Revoked, Herbert Detained

As a result of this withdrawal, Herbert’s bail was revoked. Unable to secure another surety, the man found himself detained once again. This case is a stark reminder of the unexpected twists and turns one can face within the legal system, especially when personal relationships and public safety are at play.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa's Controversial Book Banning Law

By Mazhar Abbas

Bombay High Court Faces 7 Lakh Case Backlog as New Year Begins

By Dil Bar Irshad

Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Uniformed Officers Throwing Slushies: A Breach of Conduct or Harmless ...
@Law · 2 hours
Uniformed Officers Throwing Slushies: A Breach of Conduct or Harmless ...
heart comment 0
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden’s Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden's Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident
Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on ‘Boga’ and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year’s Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year's Celebration
India’s Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
4 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
5 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
8 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
8 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
9 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
10 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
10 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
10 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
12 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
28 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
29 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app