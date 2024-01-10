Legal Ruling Challenges Confidentiality of EEO-1 Reports, Federal Contractors in Limbo

In a recent legal turn of events impacting federal contractors and subcontractors, the confidentiality of their EEO-1 Reports, which encapsulate workforce demographics and related information, is now up for debate. The Center for Investigative Reporting, along with reporter Will Evans, lodged a lawsuit to pressure the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) into releasing these reports under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Judge’s Ruling Contradicts Confidentiality Claims

On December 22, 2023, a California federal judge ruled that EEO-1 Reports do not fall under the ‘commercial’ information category and thus, are not guarded under Exemption 4 of FOIA. This ruling contradicts the long-standing position that these reports are confidential and should not be disclosed en masse. Traditionally, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has been barred from publicly releasing data sourced from compliance surveys.

Ruling Sparks Concerns Among Contractors

The recent judgment has sparked concerns among federal contractors who fear that this could put them at a competitive disadvantage vis-à-vis non-contractor competitors. The Department of Labor (DOL) was initially directed to produce the reports by January 19, 2024. However, it has now been given an extension until February 20, 2024, to determine whether it wishes to appeal the judgment.

Pending Appeal, Uncertainty Looms

If the DOL decides to go ahead with the appeal, the status of the EEO-1 Reports under FOIA will remain uncertain until the appeal is resolved. The court initially ordered the OFCCP to produce the remaining EEO-1 Reports of contractors within 28 days, extending the deadline to February 20 for the DOL to file an appeal. This significant development in the legal landscape leaves federal contractors and subcontractors in a state of uncertainty, waiting for a final verdict on the confidentiality of their EEO-1 Reports.