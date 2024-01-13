en English
Courts & Law

Legal Notice Issued for Estate of Late Diane Pagani: Deadline for Claims Announced

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Legal Notice Issued for Estate of Late Diane Pagani: Deadline for Claims Announced

The residents of Lindenhurst, Illinois, have come across a critical legal notice concerning the estate of the late Diane Pagani. A local dignitary, Pagani’s passing has left behind legal intricacies that are now being unraveled. As per the notice, the Letters of Office were granted to a certain Julie Brumm on the 12th of October, 2023. The legal matters surrounding the estate are being overseen by attorney Matthew DeMartini from DeMartini Legal, Inc.

Deadline for Claims

Stakeholders have been given a deadline until the 12th of July, 2024, to file any claims against Pagani’s estate. This stipulated time frame is at least six months after the notice’s first publication, following which any unfiled claims will be irrevocably barred. It is crucial to note that any claim that is filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court must also be sent to both the representative and the attorney within ten days of filing.

Mandatory E-Filing

The notice underscores that e-filing has now become compulsory for all civil case documents, with exemptions being a rare exception. Individuals looking to file are directed to an official government website to choose an e-filing service provider. For those who might find the process daunting, additional help is extended through a link provided within the notice.

Notice Publication and Preparation

Matthew J. DeMartini of DeMartini Legal, Inc., who is also handling the legal matters of the case, has prepared the notice. Contact details for DeMartini have been provided within the notice for further inquiries. To ensure widespread awareness, the notice has been published in the Daily Herald thrice on the 12th, 19th, and 26th of January, 2024.

