Courts & Law

Legal Landscapes: Ireland’s Court Rules Change & Apple’s Impending Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Legal Landscapes: Ireland's Court Rules Change & Apple's Impending Challenges

In a recent development in Ireland, the Rules of the Superior Courts (RSC) have undergone amendments, simplifying the method to procure default judgments. This comes into effect when a party doesn’t manage to produce a defence or a statement of claim within the determined timeframe. In the wake of these changes, The High Court has delved into the definition of ‘special circumstances’ that may warrant the revocation of such a judgment.

Costern vs Ms Fenton: A Case Study

In a legal battle involving Costern and Ms Fenton, the court granted an ‘Unless Order’, pushing the due date for Ms Fenton to deliver her defence to 6th June 2023. However, due to a misunderstanding, Fenton’s solicitors believed that filing the defence via the document exchange would suffice to meet the deadline. Contrary to their belief, this did not fulfil the requirement, leading to Costern being eligible to enter a judgment against Ms Fenton.

Interpreting ‘Special Circumstances’

Despite this, the Court found that the solicitor’s reasonable belief could be seen as ‘special circumstances’ under Order 27 Rule 15(2) of the RSC. This provided a valid justification for setting aside the default judgment. This case, therefore, extends the principles set in the De Souza case. It hints at the Irish courts’ readiness to identify good faith errors as special circumstances. However, it also underscores the importance of rectifying such mistakes promptly and avoiding delays in delivering pleadings.

Apple’s Legal Reckoning

Simultaneously, tech giant Apple is bracing for a legal showdown in 2024. A US antitrust trial against Google is set to have potential ramifications on Apple’s services arm, encompassing the App Store, video streaming, and Apple Music. The trial could compel Google to cease payments to Apple, a move that could considerably dent Apple’s revenues.

Regulatory Scrutiny on Apple

The Biden administration is amplifying its scrutiny of the App Store, with possible legal and regulatory actions posing a threat to Apple’s business model. Further, changes to the App Store’s operational model in the EU, including the facilitation of ‘sideloading’, could impact Apple’s income from commission fees. Competitors are also lobbying to launch rival app stores and payment methods on Apple devices. As such, the ultimate fallout from these legal and regulatory actions is hard for investors to quantify.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

