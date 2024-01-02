Legal Battle Threatens Supportive Housing Project in Clinton

A fierce legal battle is resonating through the quiet corridors of the Clinton County District Court, where the fate of a supportive housing project, designed to combat chronic homelessness, hangs in the balance. At the heart of this struggle lies the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center Supportive Housing Project, a collaboration between YWCA Clinton and the Hatch Development Group.

Initial Promise and Subsequent Challenges

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors and Clinton City Council initially pledged $500,000 each to the project, which envisaged 20-24 permanent housing units and a resource center. However, in a city like Clinton, where the specter of homelessness looms large, the project’s journey was anything but smooth. It was met with resistance, leading to the search for alternate sites after the North Third Street site was denied rezoning by the City Council.

The Move to DeWitt Park and the Ensuing Legal Battle

DeWitt Park emerged as the new location, despite local opposition. The Clinton City Council approved its sale to the YWCA, a decision that sparked a lawsuit from local taxpayers seeking to halt the sale. They alleged irregularities in the sale process and potential impact on public use of the park. The YWCA has sought to intervene in the lawsuit, fearing that the legal tussle could jeopardize the federal grant funding received for the project.

The City’s Response and the Road Ahead

The City has vehemently denied the accusations and motioned for a dismissal of the case. The legal drama is set to continue with an upcoming hearing to decide the YWCA’s intervention and an evidentiary hearing scheduled to address the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary injunction. With so much at stake, the outcome of this case will undoubtedly shape the future of homelessness initiatives in Clinton.