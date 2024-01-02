Leading Oregon Law Firm Gilroy Napoli Short Welcomes Amanda Loshbaugh to Bend Office

In an exciting development for the legal landscape in Oregon, the prestigious Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group has announced the addition of Amanda Loshbaugh to their esteemed team in the Bend law office. Loshbaugh, an accomplished attorney with a track record of success, comes with a wealth of experience from her tenure at the Washington County District Attorney’s Office where she prosecuted a range of person and property crimes.

Loshbaugh’s Extensive Trial Experience

During her time at the District Attorney’s Office, Loshbaugh honed her skills in the courtroom, demonstrating an exceptional aptitude for legal argument and a nuanced understanding of the law. Her extensive trial experience and comprehensive legal knowledge are anticipated to be significant assets to the Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group and their clients.

Strengthening Gilroy Napoli Short’s Commitment to Legal Excellence

The appointment of Loshbaugh is seen as reinforcing Gilroy Napoli Short’s commitment to providing top-tier legal services across Oregon. The law group, possessing offices in strategic locations such as Portland, Salem, Bend, Medford, and Hillsboro, offers a broad spectrum of legal services, including criminal defense, DUI defense, personal injury, and employment discrimination among others.

A Warm Welcome to the Team

Expressing his pleasure at Loshbaugh’s joining, John Gilroy, a partner at the law firm, noted her dedication to legal excellence and justice, stating that these qualities align perfectly with the ethos of the firm. He, along with the entire legal community, encourages clients and colleagues to extend a warm welcome to her as she embarks on her new role in the Bend office. For any further information or to schedule a consultation, the Bend office can be reached directly.