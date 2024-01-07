Lawsuit Challenges Twin Lakes Park Transfer, Citing Violation of Original Deed

As light shines on the controversial transfer of Twin Lakes Park from Grand Traverse County to Long Lake Township, a new lawsuit filed by landowners James Gallagher and Chazz McCall is raising eyebrows. The lawsuit centers on the legality of the transfer, arguing that it violates both the original deed from the 1940s and an implied contract, as well as breaching public trust.

Unraveling the Deed’s Terms

The original deed, dating back to the 1940s, stipulated that the land was to be used as a county park. Gallagher and McCall’s lawsuit alleges that the transfer to the township is in direct violation of this condition. The plaintiffs contend that this deviation from the deed’s terms and the breach of an implied contract have led to a break in public trust.

The Controversy’s Roots

The seeds of this controversy were sown in fall 2021, when Long Lake Township proposed to assume control of Twin Lakes Park. This proposal was initially met with rejection by the county parks commissioners. However, in a surprising turn of events, the county commissioners approved the motion in March 2022 with a 4-2 vote. The transfer was officially completed in September 2023, following an extended process.

The Path Forward

The lawsuit seeks a resolution that either the land must revert to county ownership for park use or return to the original proprietors’ heirs, alleging the transfer to be illegal due to the deed’s restrictions. The defendants have until January 19 to respond to the complaint, and the case awaits under the purview of Judge Jane M. Beckering.

Despite the looming legal challenge, Long Lake Township has not halted its plans for the park. It has already begun investing in improvements and intends to continue the process until instructed otherwise, further inflaming the situation.