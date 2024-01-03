en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

YouTuber Mattylp Gives Retiring Police Officer a Memorable Farewell

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
YouTuber Mattylp Gives Retiring Police Officer a Memorable Farewell

In a world where every click often reveals a controversy, a heartwarming story has recently emerged from the world of YouTube. Mattylp, a YouTuber known for his lifestyle vlogs, posted a video that went viral for its unique, touching content. The vlog features a retiring police officer named Troy, who received an unexpected surprise in the form of a helicopter ride on his last day of service.

A Farewell in the Sky

Unaware of the reason behind a sudden call from the police, Mattylp found himself in a position to offer Troy a memorable farewell. The helicopter ride, arranged and filmed by Mattylp, was a meaningful tribute to Troy’s service and dedication to the community. The vlog captures Troy’s final radio call, a poignant moment that saw the officer reflecting on his career and sharing memorable incidents.

Viral Appreciation

The vlog quickly caught the attention of the online community, gaining millions of views. Retired law enforcement officers were among those who responded to the video, expressing their appreciation for the unique and memorable farewell. Their responses highlighted the camaraderie within the police community and the respect for their service, painting a heartwarming picture of the bond that police officers share.

Community and Police: A Positive Relationship

Often, the relationship between the community and its police officers can be fraught with tension. However, this video showcases a brighter side of that relationship. The positive interactions caught on camera, the respect shown to Officer Troy, and the heartfelt farewell he received all underline the potential for a harmonious relationship between the police and the community they serve. This video is a testament to the positive impacts such gestures can have, creating a ripple effect of goodwill and respect.

0
Law Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Significant Breakthrough in Dacoity Case in Pakistan: Suspect Arrested and Stolen Items Recovered

By Rizwan Shah

Power Struggle Unleashed at Ayub Medical College as Dr. Omer Farooq is Reinstated as Dean

By Rizwan Shah

Controversial Supreme Court Nomination Sparks Legal Debate in Liberia

By BNN Correspondents

Arrest in Youngstown: Theft, Attempted ATM Robbery and a High-Stakes Chase

By Israel Ojoko

Wallsend Man, David Murphy, Sentenced to 18 Months for Aggressive Beha ...
@Crime · 12 mins
Wallsend Man, David Murphy, Sentenced to 18 Months for Aggressive Beha ...
heart comment 0
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters

By Wojciech Zylm

Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
Frank Ostrowski, Wrongfully Convicted Man, Sues Former Lawyers over Dismissed Case

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Frank Ostrowski, Wrongfully Convicted Man, Sues Former Lawyers over Dismissed Case
Liberian Senator Varney Sherman’s Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean’s Confirmation Proceedings

By BNN Correspondents

Liberian Senator Varney Sherman's Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean's Confirmation Proceedings
Karnataka’s Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks’ Arrest

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka's Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks' Arrest
Latest Headlines
World News
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
1 min
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
3 mins
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
3 mins
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
3 mins
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
3 mins
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
3 mins
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
3 mins
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
4 mins
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
4 mins
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
23 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
27 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
57 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app