Uzbekistan Mulls Over Criminalizing Sale of Driver’s Licenses, Specific Traffic Offenses

In a remarkable policy shift, Uzbekistan is contemplating criminalizing the sale of driver’s licenses, as per recent discussions at the Senate Defense and Security Committee. The committee is considering amendments to several traffic codes, with the objective of including specific offenses under the Criminal Code.

Criminalizing Recurring DUI Offenses and License Violations

One of the key changes is the categorization of recurrent drunk driving episodes as a criminal offense. Under the proposed changes, repeated instances of driving under the influence of alcohol could lead to severe penalties. These may include deprivation of certain rights for up to three years, mandatory corrective labor, or even jail time spanning two to three years.

Additionally, the amendments are planning to criminalize violations related to driver training and retraining. The same pertains to the examination and issuance of driver’s licenses. Under the new amendments, the operation of a vehicle by an individual who has been stripped of their driving rights will also be recognized as a punishable offense.

Revising Rules for Alternative Fuel Vehicles

The proposed changes also focus on the safety rules for vehicles that use alternative fuels. Violations concerning the safety rules for vehicles operating on compressed natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, or diesel-gas mixtures could result in criminal charges.

Administrative Responsibility for Reckless Driving

Furthermore, the amendments seek to implement administrative responsibility for hazardous driving behaviors. This includes aggressive driving, drifting, ‘chess’ movement, and causing other obstructions on the road. The new measures are aimed at enhancing road safety and discipline, thereby reducing the number of road accidents and casualties.