Law

Upper Tribunal, Lands Chamber Issues New Practice Directions

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Upper Tribunal, Lands Chamber Issues New Practice Directions

In a recent development, the Chamber President of the Upper Tribunal, Lands Chamber, Mr Justice Edwin Johnson, has issued Practice Directions to guide the management of disputes within the Tribunal’s jurisdiction. These directives, applicable to all parties entangled in disputes including those who represent themselves, aim to elucidate the Tribunal’s procedures.

Approval by Senior Authorities

The creation of the Practice Directions has been ratified by the Senior President of Tribunals and the Lord Chancellor, pursuant to section 23(5) of the 2007 Act. The Practice Directions for the Upper Tribunal, Lands Chamber, have been conceived under the Tribunals, Courts and Enforcement Act 2007, with the intention of delineating the Tribunal’s usual approach to managing a myriad of disputes.

Upper Tribunal’s Jurisdiction

The Upper Tribunal, Lands Chamber, carries the authority to handle appeals against decisions made by the lower tribunals. It is also entrusted with the responsibility of supervising applications related to a wide spectrum of property and land-related issues. They are also accountable for handling cases that involve ‘facilitation payment’ as part of incentives offered by respondents to its employees in recognition of proposed changes to the scheme.

Ensuring Unbiased Adjudication

The newly issued Practice Directions serve as a framework to ensure a consistent and fair treatment for all parties involved in the adjudication process. The Directions also discuss the entitlement of trainee solicitors to appear in the Upper Tribunal under the supervision of a qualified person, while emphasizing that they do not have the right to appear on a judicial review, where the rights of audience would mirror those of the High Court.

Law
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

