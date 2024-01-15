en English
Law

Updated NID Guidelines in Malta: A Detailed Look

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
On December 20, 2023, Malta’s Commissioner for Tax and Customs (CfTC) issued updated guidelines (Version 1.1) for the Notional Interest Deduction (NID). These guidelines, mandated under Article 96(2) of the Income Tax Act (ITA), serve to enhance the existing Notional Interest Deduction Rules (S.L.123.176).

Shareholders Approval for NID Claim

The first notable modification relates to the approval required from shareholders and partners of a venture for the NID claim. Previously, this approval needed to be obtained by the earlier of two dates: the deadline for the income tax return of the relevant year or the date when any shareholder or partner discontinues their association with the venture. The updated guidelines now stipulate that this approval must correspond to the year in which the NID claim reduces the total income.

Allocation of Deemed Interest Income

The second amendment involves the CfTC’s authority to allocate deemed interest income on a basis other than the nominal value of the risk capital held by shareholders or partners. The criteria for this decision are now interchangeable under international tax assistance regulations, including the Cooperation with Other Jurisdictions on Tax Matters Regulations (S.L.123.127) and the Joint Council of Europe/OECD Convention on Mutual Assistance in Tax Matters Order (S.L.123.150).

NID Claim Against Foreign-Sourced Income

The final update provides clarity on the eligibility for a NID claim against foreign-sourced income from immovable property under article 4(1)(e) of the ITA. The clarification is governed by the Deduction of Expenses in respect of Immovable Property Rules (S.L. 123.26). The NID, allowed as a deduction, should not be considered when calculating the 20% further deduction specified in Subsidiary Legislation 123.26.

These updates aim to fortify Malta’s tax and customs regulation, ensuring clarity, compliance, and fairness in its application. As changes in the global tax landscape continue, Malta remains committed to keeping its tax system relevant and robust.

Law Malta
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

