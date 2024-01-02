en English
Asia

Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act

After more than a year in development, the draft for the Madhya Pradesh Agnisaman Evam Apatkalin Sevaen Adhiniyam 2022, a proposed Fire Safety Act, is facing significant delays due to unresolved cost-related questions. The Urban Administration and Development Department of Madhya Pradesh, the body responsible for the draft’s formation, is under the spotlight as key issues remain unaddressed.

Unresolved Queries Stalling Progress

The Principal Secretary, Neeraj Mandloi, has raised pertinent questions that require satisfactory answers before the act can ascend to the ministerial level, and eventually to the cabinet for final approval. These queries, predominantly concerned with cost implications, hinge on the efficient and fair allocation of resources.

Comprehensive Coverage of Fire Safety

The proposed act is an exhaustive outline of various aspects of fire safety and emergency services in the state. It includes the establishment of a unified fire service, the constitution and classification of services, appointment procedures for a Director, the creation of fire stations, and provisions for auxiliary services.

Operational Management and Penalties

The draft delves into operational management, response protocols, and preventive measures. It also discusses penalties for duty violations, the implementation of a fire tax, and charges for services rendered beyond the state borders. The act proposes penalties for individuals who obstruct firefighting efforts or provide false reports, and outlines the powers granted to fire and emergency personnel upon their appointment.

As this proposed act continues to evolve, the future of fire safety and emergency services in Madhya Pradesh hangs in the balance. The hope is for a speedy resolution to the present impasse, ensuring that the state is equipped with a robust and efficient framework for dealing with fire-related emergencies.

Asia
With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

