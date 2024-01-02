Unathi Binqose Calls for Road Safety Vigilance on FullView

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana Gxothiwe has strongly condemned the recent attacks on long-distance motorcars that have been occurring on the R61 near Cradock. These incidents, which include the smashing of windscreens and windows, have raised serious concerns about road safety and the security of passengers and businesses.

Call for Vigilance and Proactivity

Unathi Binqose, spokesperson for the MEC, has issued an urgent call to law enforcement agencies to step up their efforts. He underscored the need for increased vigilance and proactive measures to protect the innocent lives of passengers and the interests of businesses. Despite the opening of cases related to property damage, no arrests have been made so far.

Pattern of Attacks

This incident is not an isolated one, but part of a series of attacks along the critical route connecting the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. The frequency and nature of these incidents have flagged concerns about the safety of motorists, especially those traveling long distances.

Upcoming Segment on FullView

In an upcoming segment on FullView, Binqose is expected to emphasize the importance of safe driving practices. The discussion is likely to cover various aspects of road safety, including adherence to speed limits, the dangers of distracted driving, and the importance of vehicle maintenance. The role of law enforcement in maintaining traffic order and the consequences of violating traffic laws may also be addressed.

The call for caution comes at a critical time, especially considering the potential for increased travel during certain periods of the year or in regions facing specific challenges such as unfavorable weather conditions or high traffic volumes.