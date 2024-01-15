en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

UK Government Proposes New Regulations to Protect Employees on Family-Friendly Leave

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
UK Government Proposes New Regulations to Protect Employees on Family-Friendly Leave

The UK government has proposed new regulations, titled the Maternity Leave, Adoption Leave, Shared Parental Leave (Amendment) Regulations 2024. These regulations are set to enhance the protection rights of employees who are on family-friendly leave during redundancy situations. The new rules are expected to be effective from April 6, 2024.

Current Protective Measures

At present, employees on maternity, adoption, or shared parental leave have priority for redeployment in the event of redundancies. This protection starts from the expected week of childbirth or the date of birth and continues up to 12 months post-birth for female employees.

Extended Protective Period

Under the new regulations, the protective period would be expanded for certain employees. For pregnant employees, the protection would extend to 18 months from the child’s birth if they notify their employer, or from the expected week of childbirth if they do not notify. Following a miscarriage, the protection would be applicable for two weeks post-pregnancy. In the case of adoption leave, the protection kicks in from the child’s placement date. The shared parental leave provisions are more complex, with the protection period varying based on the amount of leave taken.

Potential Discrimination

While these additional protective measures may seem largely beneficial, the regulations also carry the potential for inadvertent discrimination. Employees who cannot take extended leave, such as fathers who are entitled to only two weeks of paternity leave, may find themselves at a disadvantage. Such disparities could lead to claims of discrimination, adding an extra layer of complexity to the redundancy process.

Implications for Employers

Employers are advised to prepare for these changes and consider the implications for corporate restructuring and redundancy planning. The new regulations may necessitate legal advice to navigate potential challenges and avoid adverse outcomes, such as claims for automatic unfair dismissal that do not require a two-year service period and can result in uncapped compensatory awards. It is essential for businesses to understand and respect the enhanced rights of employees on family-friendly leave during redundancy situations.

0
Law
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
30 seconds ago
Police Enforce Three-Month Closure Order on Derbyshire Dales Properties Amidst Drug and Anti-Social Issues
In a move aimed at restoring peace and tranquility to Derbyshire Dales, two properties located on Linden Grove in Matlock and Lime Grove in Darley Dale have been subjected to a rigorous three-month closure order. The decisive action, taken by Derbyshire police, comes in response to persistent issues with drugs and anti-social behavior that have
Police Enforce Three-Month Closure Order on Derbyshire Dales Properties Amidst Drug and Anti-Social Issues
Illegal Encroachments Threaten Protected Lands in Gombe State, Nigeria
15 mins ago
Illegal Encroachments Threaten Protected Lands in Gombe State, Nigeria
Austin Police Department Hopes to Bolster Ranks Amid Challenges
16 mins ago
Austin Police Department Hopes to Bolster Ranks Amid Challenges
Updated NID Guidelines in Malta: A Detailed Look
58 seconds ago
Updated NID Guidelines in Malta: A Detailed Look
Tripp Haston of Bradley Named in 2023 Who's Who Legal Thought Leaders: USA Report
7 mins ago
Tripp Haston of Bradley Named in 2023 Who's Who Legal Thought Leaders: USA Report
Ying Yong Advocates for Legal Supervision and Prosecutorial Reforms
11 mins ago
Ying Yong Advocates for Legal Supervision and Prosecutorial Reforms
Latest Headlines
World News
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
42 seconds
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
56 seconds
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
1 min
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
1 min
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
1 min
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
1 min
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
1 min
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
2 mins
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
4 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
13 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
14 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
27 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
32 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
55 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app