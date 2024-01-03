Sweeping Cultural Reforms: Idoma Council Revolutionizes Marriage and Burial Practices

The Idoma Area Traditional Council in Otukpo, Benue State, has enacted groundbreaking cultural reforms affecting marriage and burial practices among the Idoma people. In a significant move away from entrenched traditions, the council has set a unified bride price at N50,000, thereby eliminating the multiple stringent conditions previously associated with traditional marriages.

Revolutionizing Marriage Practices

These reforms are set to revolutionize the way marriages are conducted among the Idoma people. The council’s decision to fix the traditional bride price at N50,000 is a significant deviation from the hefty and often prohibitive bride prices that have been a feature of traditional marriages. This move aims to reduce the financial burden on prospective grooms and to encourage more Idoma youth to embrace traditional marriages.

Simplifying Burial Rites

The council has also taken steps to simplify burial rites. All costly requirements for burial rites have been abolished, and the council now mandates that such rites be affordable and completed within two to three weeks of death. This is a significant shift away from the elaborate and often lengthy burial ceremonies that have been a feature of Idoma culture.

Protecting Inheritance Rights

Furthermore, the council has moved to protect the inheritance rights of the deceased’s family. In the absence of a written will, the wife(s) and children of the deceased now have priority. This is a significant development in a society where inheritance disputes can often lead to protracted legal battles and family rifts.

Changes in Burial Traditions

Changes have also been made to burial traditions. A wife will now be buried at her husband’s location unless she had multiple marriages and children with different men. In such cases, she may be buried at her paternal home. The practice of burying bodies within residential areas is now prohibited, and communities have until December 31, 2024, to designate specific burial grounds.