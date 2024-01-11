en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: ICJ Begins Hearings

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: ICJ Begins Hearings

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has commenced hearings in a landmark case filed by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocidal actions against the Palestinian people. The case emanates from a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, that claimed 1200 lives, and focuses on Israel’s response to the attack and its treatment of Palestinians in Gaza.

South Africa’s Legal Team and Its Arguments

Spearheaded by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, the South African legal delegation is comprised of six legal counsels, including senior advocates like Dr. Adila Hassim and Mr. Tembeka Ncgukaitobi. They argue that Israel’s actions may fall under the provisions of the Genocide Convention. South Africa is urging the ICJ to implement provisional measures against Israel, mandating a suspension of its military operations in Gaza pending the case’s conclusion. The team will delve into various aspects of the case, including genocidal intent, jurisdiction, and the urgency of provisional measures.

Opening the Case

South African Ambassador Vusi Madonsela inaugurated the case, citing Israel’s long-standing apartheid state and underlining the critical role the court’s decision plays in determining the future of the Palestinians. The proceedings are closely observed by international diplomats, including Palestine representatives and political staff from Washington, given the US-Israel relationship’s importance in the context of the upcoming presidential elections.

Israel’s Stance

Israel vehemently denies the allegations, fielding a robust legal team to defend its actions. Israeli President Isaac Herzog retorted to the accusations, outlining his country’s prospective defense. He stated that the Israeli army is making every effort to avoid unintended consequences and civilian casualties amidst challenging ground conditions.

Implications and Consequences

The case is politically, legally, and socially significant, forming a battleground on the historical narrative of the Israel-Palestinian conflict. If the ICJ rules in South Africa’s favor, the provisional measures would be temporary, with a full-blown trial to follow, potentially spanning years. A concurrent case is being examined in the International Criminal Court (ICC) scrutinizing the actions of Israeli officials since the war. However, it’s important to note that the ICJ lacks the power to enforce a state to abide by its judgment, relying instead on public pressure and potential UN resolutions for enforcement.

0
International Relations Law
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
4 mins ago
President Ramaphosa's Legal Advisor Preps for Major ICJ Hearing
Today marks a pivotal day in international law as Nokukhanya Jele, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special legal advisor, steps onto the stage of the Peace Palace to participate in a hearing of significant consequence. This monumental building in The Hague is traditionally the seat of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), hinting at the magnitude of
President Ramaphosa's Legal Advisor Preps for Major ICJ Hearing
Palestinians Rally in Ramallah: Supporting South Africa's Genocide Lawsuit Against Israel
35 mins ago
Palestinians Rally in Ramallah: Supporting South Africa's Genocide Lawsuit Against Israel
World Economic Forum Survey Forecasts Turbulent Decade Ahead
41 mins ago
World Economic Forum Survey Forecasts Turbulent Decade Ahead
China Pledges to Ease Foreign Investment Amid Economic Uncertainty
12 mins ago
China Pledges to Ease Foreign Investment Amid Economic Uncertainty
One Global Partners with Travelport to Modernize Corporate Travel
28 mins ago
One Global Partners with Travelport to Modernize Corporate Travel
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
32 mins ago
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform
1 min
Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform
Labour Reclaims 'Nanny State' Concept: Proposes Measures for Child Health Protection
2 mins
Labour Reclaims 'Nanny State' Concept: Proposes Measures for Child Health Protection
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
3 mins
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
Mariusz Kamiński's Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention
3 mins
Mariusz Kamiński's Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
4 mins
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
4 mins
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
U.S. Preps Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
5 mins
U.S. Preps Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
Avraham Neguise Nominated as Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia Amid Controversy
5 mins
Avraham Neguise Nominated as Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia Amid Controversy
South Korean Spy Chief Nominee Embroiled in Exxon Mobil Property Deal Controversy
5 mins
South Korean Spy Chief Nominee Embroiled in Exxon Mobil Property Deal Controversy
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
47 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app