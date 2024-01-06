en English
Africa

Significant Decrease in Illegal Immigrants in Lunda Sul, Angola

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
In the eastern province of Lunda Sul, Angola, there has been a significant decrease in the number of illegal immigrants. The year 2023 saw the repatriation of 132 individuals, marking a decline from the 219 expelled in 2022. The individuals, citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), were processed through the Lunda Norte Detention Centre for Illegal Aliens (CIT) before their repatriation.

Decreasing Trend in Illegal Immigration

This shift represents an 87-case reduction in arrests for illegal immigration compared to the previous year. Additionally, the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) of Angola issued 20 voluntary departure orders to various foreigners for illegal stay in 2022. It also reinstated the freedom of 14 immigrants during the same period.

Curbing Illegal Immigration: A Focused Approach

The SME in Lunda Sul is now shifting gears to intensify its efforts to curb illegal immigration. This includes the introduction of measures such as encouraging citizen participation, increasing staff at the Chiluange border post, enhancing services in municipalities, and improving staff training. However, the SME faces notable challenges. These include the lack of a dedicated detention center for illegal immigrants awaiting repatriation and insufficient transportation resources for effective border patrol.

Legal Foreigners in Lunda Sul

Despite the focus on illegal immigration, the SME continues to oversee 825 foreigners in Lunda Sul who possess various legal documents. These include work visas, temporary stays, residence permits, refugee cards, provisional asylum declarations, and receipts.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

