Human Rights

Saudi Arabia’s Surge in Executions in 2023 Draws Human Rights Concerns

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Saudi Arabia’s Surge in Executions in 2023 Draws Human Rights Concerns

In 2023, Saudi Arabia executed 170 individuals, marking a rise from the 147 executions in 2022. The most recent executions occurred on New Year’s Eve, as declared by the Saudi authorities. The four individuals executed on the final day of the year were convicted of murder. This disclosure has prompted human rights activists to express concerns over Saudi Arabia’s frequent use of the death penalty.

A Year of Increased Executions

The year 2023 saw a significant increase in the number of executions in Saudi Arabia. Among the 170 individuals executed, 33 were implicated in terrorism-related offenses, and two soldiers were found guilty of treason. The month of December alone witnessed the execution of 38 individuals, marking the highest number for any month in the year.

International Criticism and Saudi Response

These frequent executions have drawn international attention and criticism. Amnesty International, in its 2022 report, highlighted that Saudi Arabia had one of the highest execution rates globally, surpassed only by China and Iran. The Saudi government’s response to these criticisms has been a staunch defense of the application of capital punishment. The government asserts that the death penalty is a necessary measure for maintaining public order and is grounded in Sharia law.

Historical Precedence and Future Implications

The year 2023 is not an anomaly in the history of Saudi Arabia’s use of the death penalty. In 2019, the kingdom set a record with 187 executions. The trend in recent years indicates a persistent use of capital punishment in the country. A particularly notable incident occurred in March 2022, when 81 individuals were executed in a single day, drawing considerable international criticism. As we move into 2024, the world watches closely to see how Saudi Arabia continues to handle capital punishment and the ensuing international reactions.

Human Rights
Momen Zellmi

