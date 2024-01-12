en English
Law

Ramaco Resources Under Investigation for Potential Securities Law Violations

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Ramaco Resources Under Investigation for Potential Securities Law Violations

In a development with significant implications for the mining industry, Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a law firm noted for championing stockholder rights, has initiated an investigation into potential claims against Ramaco Resources, Inc. The law firm is acting on behalf of the coal mining company’s stockholders, spurred by allegations of violations of federal securities laws or other illicit practices.

Wolfpack Research’s Damning Report

Underpinning the investigation is a report published by Wolfpack Research, a notable entity in the field of investment research. The report, provocatively titled “METC: Pumping and Dumping Nearly Worthless Dirt,” puts into question Ramaco’s claims about the potential value of rare earth elements at its Brook Mine. Wolfpack Research asserts that Ramaco’s mining endeavors in this regard may not be profitable and could potentially lead to substantial losses.

Ramaco’s Undisclosed Extractability Test Results

The report further alleges that Ramaco may be withholding disappointing results from extractability tests. Such an action would be a serious breach of fiduciary duty and a violation of federal securities laws. If proven, the allegations could have severe legal and financial consequences for the coal mining company.

Stockholders Suffer as Ramaco’s Stock Price Plummets

Following the release of the Wolfpack Research report, Ramaco’s stock price suffered a significant decline. This development has prompted Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. to reach out to Ramaco stockholders who have sustained losses or possess relevant information. These individuals are encouraged to come forward and participate in the ongoing investigation, potentially paving the way for recovery of their losses.

In this high-stakes drama, the actions of Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. underscore the importance of stockholder rights and corporate transparency. As the investigation into Ramaco Resources, Inc. unfolds, the global mining industry and investment community will be watching closely, with the outcome likely to resonate far beyond the company’s stockholders.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

