en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Prosecution Rests Case in Activist Bon Kalindo’s Trial: A Potential Landmark for Freedom of Expression

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Prosecution Rests Case in Activist Bon Kalindo’s Trial: A Potential Landmark for Freedom of Expression

Completing its presentation of witnesses, the prosecution has finished its case against well-known activist Bon Kalindo, who stands accused of inciting violence during widespread protests in Mangochi on November 30, 2023. The case has now reached a significant juncture, as Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Maxwell Chande has asked for written submissions from both the defense and prosecution within the next 14 days. The court is scheduled to reconvene on February 9 to consider if the State has a valid case against Kalindo.

A Landmark Case Capturing Global Attention

The trial of Bon Kalindo is being closely observed by national civil society organizations and the international community due to its potential to set a legal precedent. The implications of the charges, which relate to freedom of expression and assembly, are considerable in a country striving to balance the right to protest with maintaining public order.

Stemming from a Larger Series of Protests

The charges against Kalindo originate from a broader series of demonstrations that rocked the region. Activists and civil society groups organized these protests to voice their concerns and demand change. However, the State alleges that Kalindo proposed violence as a means of protest, a charge that he fervently denies.

Defense Prepares to Present Its Arguments

With the State resting its case, the spotlight now shifts to the defense, which is expected to present its arguments and witnesses in the coming weeks. Kalindo’s legal team will strive to counter the charges, arguing for his innocence and emphasizing his role as a peaceful activist. The outcome of this trial holds significant implications for the future of activism and freedom of expression in the region.

0
Africa Human Rights Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
14 mins ago
Zimbabwe's MAZ Embraces ESG Principles for a Sustainable Future
The Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) is pivoting towards a more sustainable future by integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations. The refocus for 2024 comes with the realization of the increasing significance of ESG factors in global economies and financing. A New Direction for MAZ Headed by executive secretary Gillian Rusike,
Zimbabwe's MAZ Embraces ESG Principles for a Sustainable Future
Air Peace Expands African Connectivity with New Routes
2 hours ago
Air Peace Expands African Connectivity with New Routes
Russian Grain Arriving in Zimbabwe as Part of Global Food Crisis Relief for Six African Nations
2 hours ago
Russian Grain Arriving in Zimbabwe as Part of Global Food Crisis Relief for Six African Nations
Nigeria's Decarbonisation Drive: Aiming for a Net-Zero Future
16 mins ago
Nigeria's Decarbonisation Drive: Aiming for a Net-Zero Future
Launch of Ghana Jazz Foundation: Aiming to Elevate Jazz and Music Literacy in Ghana
16 mins ago
Launch of Ghana Jazz Foundation: Aiming to Elevate Jazz and Music Literacy in Ghana
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
2 hours ago
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
Latest Headlines
World News
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
2 mins
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
3 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
4 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
4 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
5 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
5 mins
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
6 mins
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
6 mins
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
6 mins
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app