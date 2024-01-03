en English
Law

Police Urge Community Leaders to Take Charge Amidst Potential Conflict in PNG

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Police Urge Community Leaders to Take Charge Amidst Potential Conflict in PNG

In the twilight hours of New Year’s Eve in East New Britain, Papua New Guinea (PNG), the local police force found themselves diffusing a simmering tension between youths from Takubar village and settlers from the neighboring Sea View Estate. Amidst hushed whispers of an imminent clash, the police, armed with their unyielding resolve, managed to quell a potentially volatile conflict. Yet, this intervention unfolded as part of the police’s New Year operations, raising alarming questions about the role of law enforcement and community leadership in maintaining social order.

Community Leadership: A Call to Action

At the heart of this situation, Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat, the Provincial Police Commander, underscored the critical role of community leaders in ensuring peace and discipline within their territories. With the solemnity of a seasoned law enforcer, Nebanat insisted that ward councillors, presidents, and other local authorities should shoulder the responsibility of their communities’ discipline and control. This appeal, while simple, resonated as a call to action – a plea for community leaders to step up and take charge.

The Weariness of the Police Force

Nebanat also shone a harsh light on an overlooked issue – the fatigue of the police force. With a tone that hinted at the weariness of his ranks, he revealed that the police were understaffed and overworked. This shortage of manpower, Nebanat explained, hampers their ability to effectively address law-and-order situations and leaves them with little time for rest. The exhaustion of the force serves as a stark reminder of the strain placed on the thin blue line, especially during critical times such as New Year’s Eve.

Community Control: Beyond Policing

While acknowledging that the police could maintain their presence, Nebanat was quick to add a caveat – they cannot be expected to manage every situation, particularly given the existing manpower crisis. His words served as a stark wake-up call, challenging the notion that the police should ‘babysit’ communities. Instead, Nebanat urged community leaders to play an active role in controlling their youth and maintaining peace, highlighting that the solution to community harmony extends beyond policing.

As the dust settles on the New Year’s Eve incident in East New Britain, Nebanat’s words linger, encapsulating the complexities of maintaining order in a community. He reminds us that while the police play a vital role in maintaining law and order, the responsibility of discipline and peacekeeping largely falls on the shoulders of community leaders. Their role in guiding the youth and ensuring social harmony is as crucial, if not more, as that of the police force.

Law Papua New Guinea
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

