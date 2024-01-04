en English
Fiji

Police Tighten Control on Public Drinking amid Rising Disturbances

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
Police Tighten Control on Public Drinking amid Rising Disturbances

In a stern warning against public drinking, Senior Superintendent Kemueli Baledrokadroka, the Divisional Police Commander Northern, has announced that stringent action will be taken against those found drinking in public areas. This measure is a direct response to the public’s increasing concern and the business community’s complaints about the disturbances caused by those inebriated in public spaces.

Previous Awareness Campaigns Ineffective

Despite proactive measures taken by the police, including awareness campaigns conducted in villages prior to the festive season, the issue persists. Individuals continue to flout the law, undermining public order and safety. The community’s disregard for these regulations poses a significant challenge to law enforcement agencies committed to maintaining public order.

Enforcing Regulations to Maintain Public Order

SSP Baledrokadroka’s statement underscores the police’s continuous efforts to uphold regulations and preserve public order. The law enforcement’s mission is not only to enforce the law but also to ensure that the public adheres to it. This ongoing struggle for compliance with laws prohibiting public drinking intensifies the pressure on the police, who are tasked with safeguarding the community.

Global Efforts to Curb Drunk Driving

This issue extends beyond local boundaries, with global efforts to curb drunk driving and related offenses. From the Orange County Sheriff’s Department deploying DUI checkpoints in Yorba Linda to the New Ulm Police cracking down on public drinking, it is clear that this is a worldwide problem. It’s a task that requires not just the enforcement of the law but a change in public behavior and attitudes towards drinking and driving.

In conclusion, the recent statement by SSP Baledrokadroka reiterates the unwavering dedication of the police to maintain public order in the face of challenges. It also highlights the importance of individual responsibility in adhering to laws and regulations, particularly those prohibiting public drinking. This is a global issue that requires a collective effort to address. The solution lies not just in the enforcement of laws but in a fundamental change in attitudes towards drinking, particularly in public spaces.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

