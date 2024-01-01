Parliamentary Ombudsman Reflects on Role and Advocates for Good Administration

Capturing the essence of public service, Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, the Parliamentary Ombudsman, has shared his vision after nine months in office. The role of the Ombudsman extends beyond just investigating complaints against the public administration. It serves as an advocate for vulnerable individuals, sidelined by mainstream policymaking, and acts as a mediator between the public and the administration.

Advocating for the Recognition of Good Administration

Under the leadership of Judge McKeon, the institution has emphasized the need for good administration to be recognized as a legal right. This recognition would necessitate the public administration to be transparent, fair, and accountable. It would also compel the administration to be more open to complaints, respond in a timely manner, and willingly implement recommendations that improve lives. This idea found resonance in a conference in Malta attended by multiple ombudsmen and human rights defenders, who agreed that political will was required to turn this vision into reality.

Establishing a National Human Rights Institution

Furthermore, Judge McKeon has advocated strongly for the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Malta. He has proposed that his office could serve this function, given the existing legal framework of the Ombudsman Act aligns with the Paris Principles. This initiative would enhance the proactive, attentive, and responsive nature of the Ombudsman institution, enabling it to better cater to societal changes.

Enhancing the Role of the Ombudsman

To ensure the relevance of the institution, outreach initiatives have been launched to engage those hesitant to approach it, largely due to unawareness of its autonomous process. In 2023, when the public administration failed to implement recommendations, the Ombudsman referred cases to the House of Representatives. However, these reports have not been formally discussed by the House or its committees. To rectify this, the current Speaker of the House has proposed a Standing Committee on Public Administration to review the Ombudsman’s reports. This is a step forward in reinforcing the role of the Ombudsman institution, ensuring that fairness, accountability, and good governance become realities in people’s everyday lives.