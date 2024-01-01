en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Parliamentary Ombudsman Reflects on Role and Advocates for Good Administration

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:14 am EST
Parliamentary Ombudsman Reflects on Role and Advocates for Good Administration

Capturing the essence of public service, Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, the Parliamentary Ombudsman, has shared his vision after nine months in office. The role of the Ombudsman extends beyond just investigating complaints against the public administration. It serves as an advocate for vulnerable individuals, sidelined by mainstream policymaking, and acts as a mediator between the public and the administration.

Advocating for the Recognition of Good Administration

Under the leadership of Judge McKeon, the institution has emphasized the need for good administration to be recognized as a legal right. This recognition would necessitate the public administration to be transparent, fair, and accountable. It would also compel the administration to be more open to complaints, respond in a timely manner, and willingly implement recommendations that improve lives. This idea found resonance in a conference in Malta attended by multiple ombudsmen and human rights defenders, who agreed that political will was required to turn this vision into reality.

Establishing a National Human Rights Institution

Furthermore, Judge McKeon has advocated strongly for the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Malta. He has proposed that his office could serve this function, given the existing legal framework of the Ombudsman Act aligns with the Paris Principles. This initiative would enhance the proactive, attentive, and responsive nature of the Ombudsman institution, enabling it to better cater to societal changes.

Enhancing the Role of the Ombudsman

To ensure the relevance of the institution, outreach initiatives have been launched to engage those hesitant to approach it, largely due to unawareness of its autonomous process. In 2023, when the public administration failed to implement recommendations, the Ombudsman referred cases to the House of Representatives. However, these reports have not been formally discussed by the House or its committees. To rectify this, the current Speaker of the House has proposed a Standing Committee on Public Administration to review the Ombudsman’s reports. This is a step forward in reinforcing the role of the Ombudsman institution, ensuring that fairness, accountability, and good governance become realities in people’s everyday lives.

0
Human Rights Law Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment: A Global Concern in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves Criticizes Supreme Court's Verdicts

By Dil Bar Irshad

Syrian Conflict Intensifies in 2023: Over 4,360 Lives Lost

By BNN Correspondents

Ocean Viking Detained by Italian Authorities Amidst Rising Migrant Disappearances at Sea

By Salman Akhtar

Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope ...
@Human Rights · 27 mins
Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope ...
heart comment 0
Impending Famine in Tigray, Ethiopia: A Dire Warning

By Muhammad Jawad

Impending Famine in Tigray, Ethiopia: A Dire Warning
Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Disqualifies Former President Evo Morales From 2025 Election

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Disqualifies Former President Evo Morales From 2025 Election
Ramallah Residents Call for Ceasefire as Gaza Conflict Intensifies

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Ramallah Residents Call for Ceasefire as Gaza Conflict Intensifies
Gaza Conflict
Gaza in 2024: A New Year Shadowed by Conflict and Resilience

By Wojciech Zylm

Gaza in 2024: A New Year Shadowed by Conflict and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
1 min
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
3 mins
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
3 mins
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
3 mins
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
4 mins
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
4 mins
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
5 mins
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
7 mins
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
7 mins
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
10 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
13 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
16 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
25 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
28 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
49 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app