Pacific Police Forum: A Stepping Stone Towards Enhanced Regional Safety

In an effort to enhance police capabilities across the Pacific region, the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation (PCLEC) National Coordinators Forum gathered in the Cook Islands. Established in 2020 by the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police (PICP), the forum is a testament to the commitment towards bolstering the efficacy of Pacific police organizations through improved coordination, shared resources and information.

PCLEC’s Impactful Initiatives

In 2023 alone, PCLEC facilitated 36 operational engagement requests, addressing core areas such as intelligence, investigations, officer wellbeing, gender and family harm, and emergency management. The forum serves as a platform for members to prioritize national and regional police capability development and strategize on addressing these needs. Additionally, it provides an avenue to explore the role of PCLEC in improving coordination.

Potential for Donor Support

A significant aspect of the forum’s discussions was the potential for donor support. In particular, the Australian Federal Police’s Law Enforcement Cooperation Program was highlighted. The support from these donors would play a pivotal role in the future growth and strengthening of PCLEC.

Collaboration for Regional Safety

AFP Detective Superintendent Kathryn Polkinghorne emphasized the importance of collaboration within the Pacific to maintain regional safety and security. Reflecting this sentiment, Cook Islands Police Service (CIPS) Inspector Solomona Tuaati underscored the necessity of joint efforts and information sharing. He stressed that these were vital in tackling anticipated crimes in the region. The forum, therefore, is seen as a crucial step towards fostering stronger collaboration and facilitating the future growth of PCLEC.