Law

Pacific Police Forum: A Stepping Stone Towards Enhanced Regional Safety

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Pacific Police Forum: A Stepping Stone Towards Enhanced Regional Safety

In an effort to enhance police capabilities across the Pacific region, the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation (PCLEC) National Coordinators Forum gathered in the Cook Islands. Established in 2020 by the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police (PICP), the forum is a testament to the commitment towards bolstering the efficacy of Pacific police organizations through improved coordination, shared resources and information.

PCLEC’s Impactful Initiatives

In 2023 alone, PCLEC facilitated 36 operational engagement requests, addressing core areas such as intelligence, investigations, officer wellbeing, gender and family harm, and emergency management. The forum serves as a platform for members to prioritize national and regional police capability development and strategize on addressing these needs. Additionally, it provides an avenue to explore the role of PCLEC in improving coordination.

Potential for Donor Support

A significant aspect of the forum’s discussions was the potential for donor support. In particular, the Australian Federal Police’s Law Enforcement Cooperation Program was highlighted. The support from these donors would play a pivotal role in the future growth and strengthening of PCLEC.

Collaboration for Regional Safety

AFP Detective Superintendent Kathryn Polkinghorne emphasized the importance of collaboration within the Pacific to maintain regional safety and security. Reflecting this sentiment, Cook Islands Police Service (CIPS) Inspector Solomona Tuaati underscored the necessity of joint efforts and information sharing. He stressed that these were vital in tackling anticipated crimes in the region. The forum, therefore, is seen as a crucial step towards fostering stronger collaboration and facilitating the future growth of PCLEC.

Law Oceania Safety
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

