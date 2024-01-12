en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

New York’s Cannabis Management: Combating Illicit Sales, Expanding Legal Market

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
New York’s Cannabis Management: Combating Illicit Sales, Expanding Legal Market

In a concerted effort to expand New York’s legal cannabis market and curb illicit sales, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has outlined four principal objectives for the year. This move is part of a broader strategy, led by Governor Hochul, to optimize the cannabis supply chain, distribute more licenses, open authorized cannabis retail outlets, and shutter illegal operations plaguing the industry.

Combatting Unauthorized Cannabis Sales

At the heart of this initiative lies the imperative to tackle unauthorized cannabis sales. Governor Hochul has articulated a multi-pronged approach to this problem, which includes empowering local authorities to take firm action against unlicensed shops, prosecuting those who sell cannabis to minors, and more swiftly padlocking unlawful establishments.

Collaboration with Local Law Enforcement

OCM’s Executive Director, Chris Alexander, reported that illegal cannabis products worth over $60 million in street value have been confiscated to date. He spotlighted ongoing efforts to expedite the process of closing down unlicensed shops and emphasized the crucial role of collaboration with local law enforcement in enforcing local laws against unlicensed cannabis activities.

Integration of Medical Marijuana Entities into Adult-Use Market

In a novel move, a recent OCM meeting saw a vote allowing two Registered Organizations (ROs), essentially medical marijuana entities, to commence participation in the adult-use cannabis market. This decision recognises their significant processing capabilities and authorises them to open dispensaries. The objective of this initiative is to create a symbiosis between medical and adult-use cannabis markets, thus expanding the industry’s reach and efficacy.

0
Law
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
16 mins ago
Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist: Prime Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail
Joshua Matthew Lewis, a 24-year-old resident of Inglewood, has been apprehended and subsequently released on bail following his involvement in a string of smash-and-grab jewelry heists across Southern California. The arrest is the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that tracked the robbery spree from its inception on July 30, 2023, to its culmination at a
Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist: Prime Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail
Appeal Court Upholds Conviction of Former CFL Player Josh Boden
25 mins ago
Appeal Court Upholds Conviction of Former CFL Player Josh Boden
Two Arrested in Connection with Assault on Enforcement Directorate Officers in Bengal
26 mins ago
Two Arrested in Connection with Assault on Enforcement Directorate Officers in Bengal
New Officers Join Lawton Police Force Following Graduation Ceremony
16 mins ago
New Officers Join Lawton Police Force Following Graduation Ceremony
Wisconsin Fugitive Peter Jewell-Reigel Arrested in Houston After 13-Hour Standoff
18 mins ago
Wisconsin Fugitive Peter Jewell-Reigel Arrested in Houston After 13-Hour Standoff
United States Department of Justice: A Beacon of Justice Amidst Challenges
25 mins ago
United States Department of Justice: A Beacon of Justice Amidst Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
3 mins
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
Arsenal Fans' Ire Over Arteta-Salt Bae Video Amidst Transfer Window Tension
4 mins
Arsenal Fans' Ire Over Arteta-Salt Bae Video Amidst Transfer Window Tension
Antisemitism on the Rise: Jewish Man Confronted Over Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
4 mins
Antisemitism on the Rise: Jewish Man Confronted Over Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
EPA Defends Water Quality Veto Rule Amid Legal Challenges
4 mins
EPA Defends Water Quality Veto Rule Amid Legal Challenges
Jacksonville Jaguars Eye Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator Role
4 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars Eye Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator Role
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
5 mins
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
6 mins
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
7 mins
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
7 mins
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app