Law

New Jersey Mulls Parental Consent for Minors’ Social Media Use

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
New Jersey Mulls Parental Consent for Minors’ Social Media Use

Lawmakers in New Jersey are currently deliberating on a new bill, A5750, that could significantly impact the digital landscape for minors. The proposed legislation stipulates that anyone under the age of 18 must acquire parental consent before being allowed to use social media platforms. To establish this consent, the minor would need to provide the identification and credit card information of a consenting adult.

Implications of A5750

Upon the enactment of this bill, social media companies would bear the responsibility of verifying the age of both new and existing account holders. Users who do not provide the required parental consent within a grace period of two weeks would have their access to the platform revoked. Assemblyman Herb Conway, Jr., a vocal supporter of the bill, argues that these measures are necessary to counteract the profit-driven motives of social media platforms and protect the public, particularly children.

Additional Safeguards

The bill also seeks to implement additional measures to protect minors online. It proposes to restrict adults from messaging minors unless they are connected on the platform. Furthermore, it would limit the ability of companies to harvest personal information from messages or posts made by users.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Companies that fail to adhere to the requirements of the bill would face stiff penalties. After a 30-day correction period, offending companies could incur fines of up to $2,500.

Controversy Surrounding A5750

Despite the potential benefits of the bill, it has been met with opposition from several organizations. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and Garden State Equality have all expressed concerns about the legislation. Critics argue that the bill threatens free speech rights and privacy, and could disproportionately impact vulnerable populations seeking information. They have also raised concerns about possible restrictions on anonymous speech and the swift pace of the bill’s progression through the legislative process.

Despite this opposition, Assemblyman Conway remains optimistic about the bill’s prospects. He firmly believes that the proposed legislation, if passed, would provide much-needed protection for minors in the digital realm.

0
Law Social Issues
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

