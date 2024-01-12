en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

New Jersey Adopts Comprehensive Condo Safety Measures in Wake of Surfside Tragedy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
New Jersey Adopts Comprehensive Condo Safety Measures in Wake of Surfside Tragedy

In a decisive move to prevent tragedies like the 2021 Surfside, Florida building collapse, New Jersey has enacted a far-reaching law aimed at safeguarding the structural integrity of residential housing structures. This new law, inked into existence by Governor Phil Murphy on January 8, 2024, mandates additional procedures for inspecting, evaluating, and maintaining the structural integrity of condominiums and co-operative apartments, impacting 1.5 million residents in New Jersey community associations.

Instrumental Role of CAI

The legislation was a result of the tireless efforts of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) New Jersey Legislative Action Committee, and draws heavily from CAI’s Condominium Safety Public Policy Report recommendations. CAI has played a significant role in establishing safety standards and best practices in the wake of the Surfside tragedy, which claimed 98 lives.

Amendments and New Requirements

The law introduces amendments to the New Jersey Uniform Construction Code Act and the New Jersey Planned Real Estate Act. It mandates periodic inspections, structural inspection reports, and capital reserve studies to ensure the safety and long-term financial stability of condominiums and cooperatives. With this move, New Jersey joins the ranks of California, Florida, and other municipalities that have instituted building inspection laws.

A Model for Other States

Furthermore, reserve studies are now compulsory in 12 states, and another 12 require reserve funding for condominium associations. The CAI intends to use the New Jersey legislation as a blueprint for other states contemplating similar measures, and pledges to keep working with policymakers to bolster condominium communities.

0
Law Safety
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
31 seconds ago
Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day
In the lead up to India’s Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police have amplified their security measures, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring public safety and the smooth execution of national festivities. In a week-long operation, six individuals were arrested and a cache of arms, including 12 pistols and 75 live cartridges, were seized. Stepping Up Security
Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
1 hour ago
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
UPND Members, Including Permanent Secretary, Sue State for False Imprisonment
1 hour ago
UPND Members, Including Permanent Secretary, Sue State for False Imprisonment
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
27 mins ago
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination
36 mins ago
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination
Supreme Court Initiates Suo Motu Proceedings in Controversial Termination of Six Female Judges
58 mins ago
Supreme Court Initiates Suo Motu Proceedings in Controversial Termination of Six Female Judges
Latest Headlines
World News
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
1 min
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
1 min
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
2 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
2 mins
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
3 mins
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
4 mins
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
4 mins
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
4 mins
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
5 mins
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app