New Jersey Adopts Comprehensive Condo Safety Measures in Wake of Surfside Tragedy

In a decisive move to prevent tragedies like the 2021 Surfside, Florida building collapse, New Jersey has enacted a far-reaching law aimed at safeguarding the structural integrity of residential housing structures. This new law, inked into existence by Governor Phil Murphy on January 8, 2024, mandates additional procedures for inspecting, evaluating, and maintaining the structural integrity of condominiums and co-operative apartments, impacting 1.5 million residents in New Jersey community associations.

Instrumental Role of CAI

The legislation was a result of the tireless efforts of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) New Jersey Legislative Action Committee, and draws heavily from CAI’s Condominium Safety Public Policy Report recommendations. CAI has played a significant role in establishing safety standards and best practices in the wake of the Surfside tragedy, which claimed 98 lives.

Amendments and New Requirements

The law introduces amendments to the New Jersey Uniform Construction Code Act and the New Jersey Planned Real Estate Act. It mandates periodic inspections, structural inspection reports, and capital reserve studies to ensure the safety and long-term financial stability of condominiums and cooperatives. With this move, New Jersey joins the ranks of California, Florida, and other municipalities that have instituted building inspection laws.

A Model for Other States

Furthermore, reserve studies are now compulsory in 12 states, and another 12 require reserve funding for condominium associations. The CAI intends to use the New Jersey legislation as a blueprint for other states contemplating similar measures, and pledges to keep working with policymakers to bolster condominium communities.