en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Michael Haggard Appointed as Florida’s Abuse Guardian: A Beacon of Justice for Sexual Abuse Victims

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Michael Haggard Appointed as Florida’s Abuse Guardian: A Beacon of Justice for Sexual Abuse Victims

Renowned attorney, Michael Haggard, has been appointed the Abuse Guardian for Florida, marking a significant milestone in the state’s fight against sexual abuse, particularly within the psychotherapy sector. A stalwart advocate for justice and compensation, Haggard brings to the table extensive experience, profound dedication, and an unwavering commitment to representing the victims of such atrocious acts.

A Specialist in Psychotherapist Sexual Abuse Cases

With a unique focus on cases involving psychotherapists committing sexual abuse, Haggard aims to combat the starkly higher incidence of sexual abuse within this realm than in the general community. His updated legal representation services strive to help victims pursue justice, whether through trial or settlement, and to claim compensation for emotional distress, psychological consequences, and economic losses, including medical expenses and lost wages.

Punitive Damages and Holistic Support

Going beyond the standard compensatory damages, Haggard also seeks punitive damages to underscore the severity of the psychotherapist’s actions and deter such reprehensible behavior in the future. But his services do not stop at the courtroom doors. His clients also benefit from holistic legal counsel and support, gaining access to mental health professionals, support groups, and advocacy organizations to aid in their recovery.

Advocacy for Justice Throughout Florida

Operating throughout Florida, Haggard is determined to ensure victims across the state have access to quality legal assistance in their fight for justice. His empathetic approach to legal representation balances the pursuit of justice with the need for compassionate assistance for the victims of sexual abuse. His appointment as the Abuse Guardian for Florida is a testament to his tireless dedication to advocating for the rights of victims and his unwavering pursuit of justice on their behalf.

0
Law Mental Health Crisis
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
5 mins ago
Florida Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar: A Case of Home Defense
In the quiet neighborhoods of Florida, a chilling event unfolded that has triggered a discourse on the rights of homeowners to defend their property. A 76-year-old man, John Treadwell, found himself in the unenviable position of having to use his firearm to protect his wife and himself from a burglar. Home Invasion Turns Violent The
Florida Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar: A Case of Home Defense
Decoding Texas Laws: Alcohol Purchase, Driving, Knife Carrying, and Air Travel
17 mins ago
Decoding Texas Laws: Alcohol Purchase, Driving, Knife Carrying, and Air Travel
Gross Law Firm Announces Class Action Notice for James River Group Holdings Shareholders
17 mins ago
Gross Law Firm Announces Class Action Notice for James River Group Holdings Shareholders
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Washington Township: Man Struck in Bike Lane
6 mins ago
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Washington Township: Man Struck in Bike Lane
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
10 mins ago
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
Pakistan's Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election
13 mins ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election
Latest Headlines
World News
The Role of Psychological Interventions in Wealth Accumulation: A New Perspective in Development Economics
37 seconds
The Role of Psychological Interventions in Wealth Accumulation: A New Perspective in Development Economics
New Jersey 2024 Congressional Elections: A Potential Game-Changer
40 seconds
New Jersey 2024 Congressional Elections: A Potential Game-Changer
Primate Elijah Ayodele's Political Forecast Predicts a Shift in Nigeria's Political Landscape
44 seconds
Primate Elijah Ayodele's Political Forecast Predicts a Shift in Nigeria's Political Landscape
New Jersey's Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities
2 mins
New Jersey's Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities
AI-Augmented Home Stethoscope Revolutionizes Asthma Management
2 mins
AI-Augmented Home Stethoscope Revolutionizes Asthma Management
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
2 mins
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
MSNBC Anchor Faces Live Broadcast Dilemma Amid Father's New Federal Charges
2 mins
MSNBC Anchor Faces Live Broadcast Dilemma Amid Father's New Federal Charges
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
3 mins
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
24 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
32 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app