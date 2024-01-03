Michael Haggard Appointed as Florida’s Abuse Guardian: A Beacon of Justice for Sexual Abuse Victims

Renowned attorney, Michael Haggard, has been appointed the Abuse Guardian for Florida, marking a significant milestone in the state’s fight against sexual abuse, particularly within the psychotherapy sector. A stalwart advocate for justice and compensation, Haggard brings to the table extensive experience, profound dedication, and an unwavering commitment to representing the victims of such atrocious acts.

A Specialist in Psychotherapist Sexual Abuse Cases

With a unique focus on cases involving psychotherapists committing sexual abuse, Haggard aims to combat the starkly higher incidence of sexual abuse within this realm than in the general community. His updated legal representation services strive to help victims pursue justice, whether through trial or settlement, and to claim compensation for emotional distress, psychological consequences, and economic losses, including medical expenses and lost wages.

Punitive Damages and Holistic Support

Going beyond the standard compensatory damages, Haggard also seeks punitive damages to underscore the severity of the psychotherapist’s actions and deter such reprehensible behavior in the future. But his services do not stop at the courtroom doors. His clients also benefit from holistic legal counsel and support, gaining access to mental health professionals, support groups, and advocacy organizations to aid in their recovery.

Advocacy for Justice Throughout Florida

Operating throughout Florida, Haggard is determined to ensure victims across the state have access to quality legal assistance in their fight for justice. His empathetic approach to legal representation balances the pursuit of justice with the need for compassionate assistance for the victims of sexual abuse. His appointment as the Abuse Guardian for Florida is a testament to his tireless dedication to advocating for the rights of victims and his unwavering pursuit of justice on their behalf.