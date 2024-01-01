en English
Human Rights

Malta’s Parliamentary Ombudsman Advocates for Good Administration, Proposes National Human Rights Institution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Malta’s Parliamentary Ombudsman Advocates for Good Administration, Proposes National Human Rights Institution

The parliamentary ombudsman, Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, is advocating for good administration in Malta. He has been proactive in reaching out to those who are hesitant to approach the institution, launching investigations on its own initiative, and responding to public outcry and media reports. With a push towards openness, fairness, and accountability, the ombudsman’s role in the society has been a beacon of hope for the aggrieved and the vulnerable.

Advocacy for Good Administration as a Right

Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon has been vocal about the need for the juridical recognition of good administration as a fundamental right. This would mean that all citizens have the right to expect fair, transparent, and accountable public administration. It’s a move that aims to foster a more responsive, open, and responsible public administration in the years to come.

Proposal for a National Human Rights Institution

The ombudsman has also been championing the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution in Malta. With an established framework and compliance with the Paris Principles, the ombudsman’s office is well-positioned to take on this role. A proposal to this effect has been sent to the government, and discussions are expected to be initiated soon.

Strengthening the Ombudsman’s Role and Relationship with the House

In 2023, there were instances where the ombudsman referred final reports to the House of Representatives when public administration did not implement recommendations. These reports were not formally discussed. To address this, the ombudsman has advocated for their review by a dedicated committee. The speaker of the House has shown support for this proposal, indicating a strengthening of the relationship between the ombudsman’s office and parliament. This move promotes accountability, fairness, and good governance, reinforcing the crucial role of the ombudsman’s institution in society.

Human Rights Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

