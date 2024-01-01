Malta’s Parliamentary Ombudsman Advocates for Good Administration and Human Rights

In a candid reflection on his initial nine months in office, the Parliamentary Ombudsman, Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, has underscored the pivotal role of the institution in arbitrating complaints against public administration and championing the cause of the vulnerable. The Ombudsman has been instrumental in instigating proactive measures to connect with individuals hesitant to approach the office, launching investigations based on public sentiment and media narratives.

Advocacy for Good Administration

In his outlook for 2024, Judge McKeon’s goal is to motivate public administration to embrace a more open and receptive stance towards complaints, enforce recommendations, and enhance transparency and accountability. The Ombudsman has been a strong advocate for the legal recognition of good administration as a right, a topic that garnered positive discussions at a recent conference hosted in Malta.

(Read Also: EU Shipping Tax Forces Malta’s Express Trailers to Increase Prices)

Proposal for a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI)

In a significant move, Judge McKeon seeks to establish a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Malta. He envisions the Ombudsman’s office as the potential NHRI, a proposal that aligns with the Paris Principles. In an effort to bring this vision to fruition, the Ombudsman’s office has presented a proposal to the government, a move that signifies the commitment to uphold human rights in Malta.

(Read Also: Maltese Striker Andrea Zammit Parts Ways with Messina Calcio, Eyes New Opportunities)

Accountability through the House of Representatives

Adding to the efforts to bolster accountability, there’s a call for final reports from investigations that do not trigger action by the administration to be deliberated by a dedicated House of Representatives committee. The Speaker of the House supports this idea, suggesting a Standing Committee on Public Administration to review such reports. This initiative is in line with the Ombudsman’s mission to ensure that fairness, accountability, and good governance transcend from being mere ideals to becoming realities in everyday life.

Read More