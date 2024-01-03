Malta Court Rules Pre-1995 Rental Laws Violated Fundamental Human Rights

The First Hall Civil Court in Malta, under the jurisdiction of Judge Dr Francesco Depasquale, recently presided over a significant case involving a challenge to pre-1995 rental laws and their subsequent amendments. The case, brought by Josephine Mangion and others against George Grech et al., centred on the alleged violation of fundamental human rights due to these rental laws.

Plaintiffs’ Claim and Defendants’ Defense

The plaintiffs, owners of a property in Hamrun, Malta, contested that the outdated rental laws denied them the right to raise the rent to an equitable amount. They argued that this situation breached their right to property under the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) and the Maltese Constitution. Their demands included compensation for lost rental income and the eviction of the defendants.

On the other hand, the defendants argued that they should not be held liable for compensation as they had abided by the law and paid their rent accordingly. Furthermore, they stated that the disputed property was their only residence.

Court’s Verdict

The Court examined whether the pre-1995 rental laws and subsequent amendments infringed on fundamental human rights. It referenced previous judgments and concluded that the defendants remain a party to the case. The key focus was to determine any potential breach of the plaintiffs’ rights concerning Article 37 of the Constitution.

In its judgment, the Court found that the amendments and the Civil Code did not infrict Article 37 of the Constitution. However, it identified a lack of proportionality in the application of the rental laws. This imbalance resulted in a violation of Article 1 of Protocol 1 of the ECHR. The Court, therefore, ruled that the State Attorney must compensate the plaintiffs for both pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages.