Malta Court Rules for Open Trial in Pilatus Bank Case: A Victory for Democracy

In a landmark ruling, an appeals court in Malta has decided that proceedings challenging the State’s decision not to prosecute certain officials of Pilatus Bank will unfold in the open, much to the relief of the rule of law group, Repubblika. The group had initiated the case nearly 18 months ago, following a magistrate’s inquiry into alleged financial improprieties at the bank which recommended legal action against certain officials.

Rejection of Closed-door Proceedings

The Attorney General and the State Advocate had argued for a discreet, behind-the-scenes approach to the proceedings, claiming this was required by Malta’s international obligations and rules of international arbitration. However, the court dismissed these contentions as an attempt to withhold facts from the public. The decision to keep the proceedings public thus marks a significant victory for transparency and accountability.

Public Interest Versus Official Stance

Critical of the Attorney General and the State Advocate’s stance, Repubblika chairman Robert Aquilina has claimed that these officials are working against public interest and unnecessarily delaying the case. He has further denounced the Attorney General’s assertions of ongoing police investigations into Pilatus Bank as misleading, emphasizing that no such investigations were currently underway.

A Victory for Democracy

The court ruling in favor of openness and transparency has been widely celebrated as a victory for democracy. It sets a precedent that allows the public to stay informed about matters of national importance and hold institutions accountable for their actions. Notably, the ruling also serves to enhance the credibility of Malta’s judicial system, signifying its commitment to the principles of truth and justice.