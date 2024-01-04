en English
Law

Major Record Labels vs Grande Communications: A Clash Over Piracy Liability

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
As the age-old battle between record labels and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) continues, a new contender steps into the fray. Grande Communications, an ISP, is on the brink of a high-profile lawsuit with several major record labels. The bone of contention revolves around piracy liability, a subject that has seen numerous ISPs and record labels lock horns in the past. In question is the responsibility ISPs bear in preventing copyright infringement on their networks. Grande Communications stands accused of insufficient response to multiple infringement notifications.

The Ghost of Cox’s Case

The flashbacks to the landmark 2019 legal battle where ISP Cox was ordered to pay an eye-watering billion dollars in damages for similar allegations are hard to ignore. It was a case that sent shockwaves through the industry, setting a precedent that ISPs could no longer ignore. The impending trial between Grande Communications and the record labels is seen by many as a potential litmus test for future cases in this arena.

Jury Selection: A Game of Bias and Balance

As the trial looms, both parties have submitted updated voir dire questions for jury selection. The objective is to ensure the jury remains as unbiased as possible. Questions include topics such as readership of TorrentFreak and Ars Technica, contributions to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), use of The Pirate Bay, and VPN usage for non-work related activities. New additions to the list of questions also inquire about potential jurors’ free-time activities and church involvement. The jury selection is set for January 21st, with the trial poised to commence shortly after.

Preparing for Legal Battle

Both parties are now knee-deep in final preparations for the case. The outcome of this trial holds significant implications, not only for Grande Communications and the record labels involved but for the broader industry. The results could set a further precedent for how ISPs handle copyright infringement on their platforms. The world watches on, holding its collective breath, as the trial date draws nearer.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

