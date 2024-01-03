en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Renee Poche Sues Netflix, Alleges Abusive Ex-Fiancé and Coercion

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Renee Poche Sues Netflix, Alleges Abusive Ex-Fiancé and Coercion

Renee Poche, a former contestant on Season Five of Netflix’s reality show ‘Love Is Blind,’ has lodged a lawsuit against the streaming giant and the show’s production company, Delirium TV. The suit alleges that her ex-fiancé on the program, Carter Wall, exhibited violent, emotionally abusive behavior and grappled with substance abuse issues. Poche claims that the production team was fully aware of Wall’s issues, which included financial instability and threats of violence, but did not take sufficient measures to safeguard her and other cast members.

Allegations of Ignored Abuse and Coercion

Poche accuses the production staff of pressuring her to remain engaged to Wall, threatening her with legal repercussions if she attempted to exit the show. Despite these allegations of abuse, Poche’s scenes with Wall were not aired, which she believes was a result of Wall threatening to commit suicide if the footage was broadcast. The lawsuit also draws attention to a broader legal battle over Poche’s public statements regarding her experiences on the show.

A $4 Million Arbitration and a Fight for Freedom

Delirium TV has initiated a $4 million arbitration against Poche, alleging that she breached her nondisclosure agreement. Poche’s attorneys, who have dealt with similar cases, argue that these contracts contain illegal provisions that prevent contestants from discussing their workplace conditions. Poche describes her experience on the show as deeply traumatic and believes she is being unjustly sued for exposing her ordeal.

Claims of Inadequate Workplace Conditions

Other former contestants have also raised concerns about the working conditions on the show and the lack of mental health support available. Both Delirium and the creators of ‘Love Is Blind’ have staunchly denied these allegations and defended the integrity of their program. The lawsuit not only seeks justice for Poche but also sheds light on the darker sides of reality television, raising questions about the legality and ethics of the contracts signed by participants.

0
Law Mental Health Crisis
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
2 mins ago
Battle to Transfer Autistic Inmate Tanner Horner to Tarrant County Jail Amid Mental Health Concerns
In a deeply concerning case unfolding in Wise County, Tanner Horner, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, is caught in a harrowing battle over his living conditions and mental health care in jail. His defense attorneys, Jennifer Turner and Susan Anderson, are striving to have him moved from Wise County to Tarrant County Jail, citing severe
Battle to Transfer Autistic Inmate Tanner Horner to Tarrant County Jail Amid Mental Health Concerns
Serious Collision in Sachse Involving Local Police Officer and Truck
11 mins ago
Serious Collision in Sachse Involving Local Police Officer and Truck
Sindh High Court Issues Notices over Contempt of Court Application
12 mins ago
Sindh High Court Issues Notices over Contempt of Court Application
Holiday Season Marks Decrease in Alcohol-Related Arrests in Wise County
2 mins ago
Holiday Season Marks Decrease in Alcohol-Related Arrests in Wise County
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Strict Abortion Bans in Texas
3 mins ago
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Strict Abortion Bans in Texas
DeKalb County Man Arrested on First-Degree Rape Charges: A Community in Shock
6 mins ago
DeKalb County Man Arrested on First-Degree Rape Charges: A Community in Shock
Latest Headlines
World News
Juice It Up! Ushers in the New Year with Health-Boosting Smoothies
17 seconds
Juice It Up! Ushers in the New Year with Health-Boosting Smoothies
Trump's Legal Battle in Maine Amid a Whirlwind of Global Events
2 mins
Trump's Legal Battle in Maine Amid a Whirlwind of Global Events
Liverpool FC in Pole Position to Sign Genoa Midfielder Morten Frendrup
2 mins
Liverpool FC in Pole Position to Sign Genoa Midfielder Morten Frendrup
Karachi Imposes Ban on Use of Municipal Infrastructure for Political Campaigning
2 mins
Karachi Imposes Ban on Use of Municipal Infrastructure for Political Campaigning
Battle to Transfer Autistic Inmate Tanner Horner to Tarrant County Jail Amid Mental Health Concerns
2 mins
Battle to Transfer Autistic Inmate Tanner Horner to Tarrant County Jail Amid Mental Health Concerns
Sir Tony Blair's Continued Influence on Labour and Controversies Surrounding His Activities
2 mins
Sir Tony Blair's Continued Influence on Labour and Controversies Surrounding His Activities
Top Universities Offering Free Online Courses on Happiness
2 mins
Top Universities Offering Free Online Courses on Happiness
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Strict Abortion Bans in Texas
3 mins
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Strict Abortion Bans in Texas
Prestigious Universities Offer Free Online Courses on Happiness
4 mins
Prestigious Universities Offer Free Online Courses on Happiness
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
5 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app