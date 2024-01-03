en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

London Bylaw Enforcement Officers Expand Duties, Boost Efficiency

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
London Bylaw Enforcement Officers Expand Duties, Boost Efficiency

In a decisive shift that has seen bylaw enforcement officers in London don a wider array of responsibilities, the city’s enforcement landscape has undergone a notable transformation. Officers are now handling noise complaints and parking infractions, tasks previously managed by other departments or contracted services. In addition, these officers are now tasked with enforcing regulations for short-term accommodation rentals, such as those listed on Airbnb, and conducting regular rental housing inspections.

Enriched Scope and Enhanced Presence

As the city’s bylaw enforcement team expands its remit, the officers have become more visible in the public sphere. This significant restructuring is a result of a pilot project that was extended from the summer, transferring the responsibility of noise complaint management from police to bylaw officers. This means that these officers are now also tasked with responding to noise complaints outside of the busiest weekend hours.

Adapting to a Dual Role

These changes have seen bylaw officers adapt to a dual role. During quieter times for noise complaints, they attend to parking violations and vice versa. This transition has been especially apparent since the pandemic, as the city took over parking enforcement, leading to an amplified bylaw enforcement presence. The impact of this change has proven beneficial in terms of cost and efficiency.

Revenue Generation and Public Safety

The restructuring has resulted in an increase in the number of tickets issued for parking and property standards offenses, generating over $4 million in revenue. However, Orest Katolyk, the city’s bylaw enforcement chief, asserts that the focus remains firmly on public safety rather than revenue generation. It is worth noting that the officers issued 61,700 parking violation tickets in the past year, amounting to over $3.8 million.

0
Law Local News
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
2 mins ago
Toronto Man Detained for Sexual Assault in Restaurant: Linked to Previous Incident
A chilling incident unfolded in the heart of Toronto on December 30, 2023, as a woman was sexually assaulted in a downtown restaurant’s bathroom stall. The suspect, later identified as Eric Oliha, 42, reportedly crawled into the stall and attacked the victim. Not only did he assault her, but he also snatched her phone to
Toronto Man Detained for Sexual Assault in Restaurant: Linked to Previous Incident
Juvenile Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Crashes into Elk Grove Village Residence
8 mins ago
Juvenile Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Crashes into Elk Grove Village Residence
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
9 mins ago
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
The Corporate Transparency Act in Action: A New Dawn in Financial Transparency
3 mins ago
The Corporate Transparency Act in Action: A New Dawn in Financial Transparency
Sullivan County Judge Arrested for DUI and Violation of Implied Consent
3 mins ago
Sullivan County Judge Arrested for DUI and Violation of Implied Consent
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
7 mins ago
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel in Secret Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Congo
16 seconds
Israel in Secret Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Congo
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
47 seconds
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
1 min
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
1 min
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
2 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
2 mins
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
2 mins
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
2 mins
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
2 mins
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app