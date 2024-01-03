en English
Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan Aims to Revitalize its Police Force: Promises Better Infrastructure, Pay and Strict Accountability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Kyrgyzstan Aims to Revitalize its Police Force: Promises Better Infrastructure, Pay and Strict Accountability

In a progressive move to strengthen law enforcement in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and National Security Committee Chairman, Kamchybek Tashiev, announced a series of initiatives to bolster the working conditions of the police force. President Sadyr Japarov has issued directives to this effect, acknowledging past neglect and underlining the government’s commitment to change.

Investing in Infrastructure

Tashiev reported that strides have already been made in developing the necessary infrastructure and resources for the police. As part of the plan, 2024 will see the construction of new buildings for the police force, signaling a commitment to improving their working environment. The move is expected to enhance the productivity and morale of the law enforcement officers.

Salary Review and Performance Improvement

Along with infrastructure development, a review of police salaries is also on the cards. This comes with a caveat, however. Tashiev emphasized that an improvement in performance is expected from police officers. He pointed out that several police officials were detained in the previous year for unscrupulous behavior.

Accountability and Consequences

In a stern warning, Tashiev stated that any police officer who violates the law could face dismissal. He assured that no misconduct would go unpunished, sending a clear message of accountability within the ranks. This move is seen as an attempt to restore public confidence in the law enforcement agency, which has faced criticism for its past conduct.

Kyrgyzstan Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

