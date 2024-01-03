Kyrgyzstan Aims to Revitalize its Police Force: Promises Better Infrastructure, Pay and Strict Accountability

In a progressive move to strengthen law enforcement in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and National Security Committee Chairman, Kamchybek Tashiev, announced a series of initiatives to bolster the working conditions of the police force. President Sadyr Japarov has issued directives to this effect, acknowledging past neglect and underlining the government’s commitment to change.

Investing in Infrastructure

Tashiev reported that strides have already been made in developing the necessary infrastructure and resources for the police. As part of the plan, 2024 will see the construction of new buildings for the police force, signaling a commitment to improving their working environment. The move is expected to enhance the productivity and morale of the law enforcement officers.

Salary Review and Performance Improvement

Along with infrastructure development, a review of police salaries is also on the cards. This comes with a caveat, however. Tashiev emphasized that an improvement in performance is expected from police officers. He pointed out that several police officials were detained in the previous year for unscrupulous behavior.

Accountability and Consequences

In a stern warning, Tashiev stated that any police officer who violates the law could face dismissal. He assured that no misconduct would go unpunished, sending a clear message of accountability within the ranks. This move is seen as an attempt to restore public confidence in the law enforcement agency, which has faced criticism for its past conduct.