Law

Judge Recommends Denial of Wichita Falls’ Application for Lake Ringgold

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Judge Recommends Denial of Wichita Falls’ Application for Lake Ringgold

In a major development, Administrative Law Judge Christiaan Siano has advised the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to reject Wichita Falls’ proposal for the construction of Lake Ringgold in Clay County. This decision comes in light of evidence including an intriguing email from City Manager Darron Leiker to City Council members.

Unnecessary Water Resources?

The email suggests that the firm yield of Lake Ringgold would provide a significant surplus of water, exceeding the city’s requirements. Leiker argued that the implementation of conservation measures could effectively mitigate less severe droughts and minimal water restrictions would not significantly affect residents’ quality of life.

City’s Conservation Measures

While the judge acknowledged Wichita Falls’ past conservation efforts, such as a potable sewer water reuse system which reduced the city’s projected water need by half, he was not convinced by the city’s arguments. Siano also questioned the city’s projected population growth, suggesting a more modest increase in line with pre-2011 figures of 104,000 residents.

Opposition and Rejection

Wichita Falls’ application has faced staunch opposition from local landowners, the city of Henrietta, Clay County, and various conservation and ranching organizations. Despite ruling in favor of some of Wichita Falls’ arguments, Siano concluded that the city failed to meet the burden of proof required under Texas Water Code section 11.134.

However, he did not completely deny the city’s need for water, proposing an alternative permit for 9,110 acre feet per year, aligning with the state’s 2021 Regional Water Plan. This is not the first time Wichita Falls has sought permission to build Lake Ringgold; applications were made and subsequently rejected in 1949 and 1958. The estimated cost of the lake has skyrocketed from $15 million in the 1950s to a staggering $443 million in 2021.

The city now has until January 19 to file exceptions and briefs against the judge’s recommendation, with the TCEQ commission’s ruling expected in early 2024. Even if TCEQ approves the lake’s construction, further appeals could ensue, setting the stage for an ongoing water rights conflict.

