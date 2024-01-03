Interior Minister Eštok Outlines Ambitious Plan for Police and Crisis Management Reforms

In a critical moment for public safety and emergency response, the Interior Minister, Matúš Šutaj Eštok, has announced his determination to bring about crucial changes in these sectors. Eštok, who represents Hlas-SD, has identified the stabilization of the Police Corps and an innovative approach to crisis management as the cornerstone goals for the coming year.

Revitalizing the Police Force

The nation’s Police Corps is grappling with severe issues, including understaffing, inadequate equipment, and a general lack of respect. These challenges, according to Eštok, are impeding the force’s capability to enforce the law effectively and impartially. While the minister recognizes that a rapid increase in the number of officers is currently unattainable, he is nonetheless committed to improving the conditions for the existing force. This includes the provision of better equipment, an initiative that Eštok expects will foster more efficient law enforcement and boost the police’s public image.

Overhauling Crisis Management

On the front of crisis management, Eštok has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the state’s performance. Over the past three and a half years, he argues, crisis management has been marked by consistent failures, with the responsibility too often falling on local governments and volunteers. This, Eštok suggests, is an unsustainable strategy. He is calling for a substantial transformation in the way crises are handled, shifting the burden from local entities to a more centralized system capable of effective, timely responses.

A Period of ‘Dynamic’ Change

Since taking office, Eštok’s tenure has been characterized as ‘quite dynamic’, reflecting his dedication to implementing these essential reforms. His commitment to having the law work for everyone is a testament to his determination to bring about a more equitable, efficient, and resilient public safety and emergency response system. Eštok’s plans for the coming year signal a potentially transformative period for these sectors, promising a future where the country’s citizens can feel safer and more secure.