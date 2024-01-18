Income Law No. 29/2023 Undergoes Notable Amendments: Affecting Employers and Self-Employed Individuals

Normative Act No. 7, unveiled on December 14, 2023, brings forth substantial amendments to Income Law No. 29/2023, resulting in crucial changes to Articles 65, 69, and 72. These modifications significantly impact tax procedures for both employers and self-employed individuals.

Revised Employer Tax Responsibilities

Employers are now required to deduct taxes from employment income and submit the payroll list by the 20th day of the subsequent month. This change in procedure presents a more streamlined approach to tax collection and ensures a quicker turnaround in tax payments.

Changes for Self-employed Individuals

The new regulations also affect self-employed individuals. VAT-registered self-employed and trader individuals must adhere to the same deadline as employers. However, those not registered for VAT must follow this procedure on a quarterly basis, offering a degree of flexibility to these individuals.

Significant Amendment to Article 69

Article 69 has undergone substantial revision, introducing provisions that require the use of updated laws on local tax systems and income tax for tax obligations starting 2024. The shift ensures tax responsibilities are in line with the latest legislative changes.

Continuation and Changes in Tax Declaration Models

The withholding tax declaration will continue utilizing the existing model for the year 2024. However, beginning the tax period of January 2025, there will be a shift in the model, necessitating adaptability from taxpayers.

Unchanged Income Tax Table

The income tax table on personal employment income remains unchanged from June 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, providing a degree of stability amidst the changes.

The law, which will take effect 15 days post its publication in the Official Gazette, will apply from January 1, 2024, with certain provisions having different effective dates. Compliance with these updated tax regulations is crucial for all affected parties to avoid penalties and ensure smooth tax operations.