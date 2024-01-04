Harveys Lake Council Inducts New Members, Replaces Zoning Officer Amid Ethics Violations

In a recent meeting that marked the onset of a new era, the Harveys Lake Borough Council took a decisive stand, ushering in four fresh faces and voting to replace long-standing Zoning Officer, Maureen Oremus. The council’s choice to supplant Oremus with BHW Construction Consultation Services Inc. comes in the wake of findings by the State Ethics Commission, which found Oremus in violation of the Ethics Act.

The Ethics Violation Controversy

The commission’s findings painted a damaging picture of Oremus’s tenure as a zoning officer, a role she had held since 2014. The most glaring transgression was her failure to submit the mandatory financial interest statements for several consecutive years, and the subsequent backdating of these documents. The fallout from these violations saw Oremus directed to pay a $400 fine and ensure the submission of accurate financial statements for specific years.

The Alleged Conflict of Interest

The ethics violations were not the only controversy plaguing Oremus. She was also ensnared in allegations of having a conflict of interest. Critics accused her of referring individuals seeking zoning approval to her boyfriend’s construction services. Despite fervently denying these allegations, the cloud of controversy around Oremus remained.

Change for Transparency and Efficiency

The decision to replace Oremus with a third-party service was influenced by these issues, combined with an ongoing FBI investigation involving Harveys Lake. The newly elected Council President Dave Delaney, who was inducted alongside three other new council members, expressed his belief that this change would streamline processes and infuse a much-needed dose of transparency. Local resident Manny Santayana, who’s had legal disputes with Oremus, welcomed the council’s decision. Santayana anticipates a more balanced and unbiased approach to zoning matters under the new regime. The council is set to convene again on January 16.