Law

Harris County Attorney Challenges TCEQ’s Permit Approval for Concrete Batch Plant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
Harris County Attorney Challenges TCEQ's Permit Approval for Concrete Batch Plant

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee is gearing up to challenge a decision made by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The contention lies around a permit approval for a concrete batch plant in close proximity to LBJ Hospital. This decision has garnered widespread opposition from community leaders, state lawmakers, and county health officials, all expressing concerns over the potential health risks posed by dust and pollutants from the proposed plant.

The Struggle Against a Concrete Giant

In collaboration with Lone Star Legal Aid, Menefee plans to file a motion to overturn TCEQ’s decision. Moreover, they are contemplating pursuing a lawsuit to address the issue at hand. The proposed concrete crushing facility, a project of Texas Coastal Materials LLC, has been a point of contention since its inception. Its planned location at 5675 Kelley St., an industrial area uncomfortably close to a hospital, has sparked a wave of protest.

Community Cry for Health

With over 650 comments lodged against the project to the TCEQ, the concerns of the community are palpable. They fear the potential harm the facility could bring to already vulnerable patients and residents. Dust and other pollutants from the plant could pose a significant threat to health, particularly to those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

A Call to Reconsider

Menefee’s office, backed by community leaders and state lawmakers, is calling for a reevaluation of the approval. The potential health implications of the concrete plant are too significant to ignore. In the face of overwhelming opposition and clear health risks, the question remains whether the TCEQ will reconsider its decision and put the health of the community before industrial progress.

Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

