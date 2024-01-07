From Glasgow Streets to Hebridean Isles: The Unconventional Journey of Inspector Laura Evans

Seven years ago, a fateful car crash and a shattered collarbone jolted Inspector Laura Evans out of her high-flying city police life in Glasgow. This significant event marked the onset of a transformative period in her life. The accident led her to voluntarily step down from her position to embrace a role that was unprecedented in British policing – becoming a rural beat cop in Campbeltown, Argyllshire.

A New Chapter in Argyllshire

Evans now patrols one of Scotland’s largest areas, a vast expanse that spans a whopping 2600 square miles. Her beat includes serving remote communities and covering picturesque Hebridean islands such as Islay, Jura, Mull, Iona, Coll, and Tiree. This marked shift in her career trajectory was spurred by a seven-month recovery period following her car collision. That time allowed Evans and her husband, Alan, to deeply reflect on their quality of life and their future.

From City Streets to Country Roads

Prior to the accident, Evans’ work involved responding to violent crimes, planning security for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and handling hostage situations. However, she yearned for the day-to-day public engagement that initially drew her into policing. Having joined the police force 20 years ago, Evans had quickly climbed the ranks, making sergeant at 29 and inspector at 34. But, after the accident, she and Alan, a detective constable then, decided to swap the fast-paced city life for the tranquility of the country.

Service at the Heart of the Community

Evans applied for a demotion to constable, while Alan transferred back to uniform. The couple first settled in Dunoon in Argyll and Bute before finally relocating to Campbeltown. Now retired, Alan works for the local council, while Evans has earned the respect of the community for her dedicated service. In her new role, her focus is on helping the elderly and vulnerable, engaging with community groups, and training over 60 local officers to work closely with mental health services. This devotion to community policing earned her the Community Commitment prize at the Scottish Police Awards in Edinburgh. Laura Evans’ story serves as a testament to the profound impact a career change can have, not only on an individual’s life but also on the communities they serve.