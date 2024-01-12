From Cocaine Accusations to Rehab: The Journey of Assistant Public Defender Nathaniel Strasser

In a turn of circumstances, former assistant public defender from Erie, Pennsylvania, Nathaniel Edmond Strasser, once accused of consuming cocaine before a client’s hearing, has entered a drug rehabilitation program and is seeking disciplinary probation as an alternative to having his law license suspended. This development comes after the Pennsylvania Office of Disciplinary Counsel initially recommended Strasser’s suspension.

From Denial to Acceptance

During the disciplinary proceedings, Strasser had suggested that cocaine could, in small dosages, enhance cognitive abilities. However, his current representative, Philip Friedman, has since filed a brief admitting that Strasser’s self-representation in the ethics case was flawed. The brief acknowledges Strasser as an addict, countering his previous stance.

Past Treatments and Present Compliance

The brief, as reported by the Erie Times-News, sheds light on Strasser’s history of in-patient treatments in 2018 and 2019, information that had not initially been shared with the board. Highlighting Strasser’s commitment to recovery, Friedman’s brief also makes mention of the regular urine tests Strasser is currently complying with as part of his outpatient rehabilitation program.

Probation vs Suspension

Friedman’s brief advocates for Strasser to be placed on ‘substance abuse probation’, with specific conditions to be determined by the disciplinary board. This recommendation is in direct contrast to the suspension of Strasser’s law license for a year and a day, as initially recommended by the Pennsylvania Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Nathaniel Edmond Strasser, who has been practicing law since 2007 with no previous ethics violations, remains unreachable as the phone number listed for him is no longer in service. His attorney, Friedman, has not responded to requests for comment. As the case continues, a recommendation from the hearing committee is awaited.