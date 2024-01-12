en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

From Cocaine Accusations to Rehab: The Journey of Assistant Public Defender Nathaniel Strasser

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
From Cocaine Accusations to Rehab: The Journey of Assistant Public Defender Nathaniel Strasser

In a turn of circumstances, former assistant public defender from Erie, Pennsylvania, Nathaniel Edmond Strasser, once accused of consuming cocaine before a client’s hearing, has entered a drug rehabilitation program and is seeking disciplinary probation as an alternative to having his law license suspended. This development comes after the Pennsylvania Office of Disciplinary Counsel initially recommended Strasser’s suspension.

From Denial to Acceptance

During the disciplinary proceedings, Strasser had suggested that cocaine could, in small dosages, enhance cognitive abilities. However, his current representative, Philip Friedman, has since filed a brief admitting that Strasser’s self-representation in the ethics case was flawed. The brief acknowledges Strasser as an addict, countering his previous stance.

Past Treatments and Present Compliance

The brief, as reported by the Erie Times-News, sheds light on Strasser’s history of in-patient treatments in 2018 and 2019, information that had not initially been shared with the board. Highlighting Strasser’s commitment to recovery, Friedman’s brief also makes mention of the regular urine tests Strasser is currently complying with as part of his outpatient rehabilitation program.

Probation vs Suspension

Friedman’s brief advocates for Strasser to be placed on ‘substance abuse probation’, with specific conditions to be determined by the disciplinary board. This recommendation is in direct contrast to the suspension of Strasser’s law license for a year and a day, as initially recommended by the Pennsylvania Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Nathaniel Edmond Strasser, who has been practicing law since 2007 with no previous ethics violations, remains unreachable as the phone number listed for him is no longer in service. His attorney, Friedman, has not responded to requests for comment. As the case continues, a recommendation from the hearing committee is awaited.

0
Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
3 mins ago
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a prominent law firm, has introduced a nontransparent compensation system for its partners. This strategic move was instigated by the firm’s aggressive lateral partner hiring strategy, which saw the induction of partners from competitor firms with substantial pay packages. The firm’s recent acquisition includes three transactions partners from Kirkland
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
55 mins ago
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry
1 hour ago
Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry
Berrien County Deputies Honored for Heroic Lifesaving Efforts
5 mins ago
Berrien County Deputies Honored for Heroic Lifesaving Efforts
Malta's FIAU Grapples with Unpaid Fines Amid Legal Controversies
38 mins ago
Malta's FIAU Grapples with Unpaid Fines Amid Legal Controversies
Justice Ijazul Ahsan Resigns from the Supreme Court of Pakistan: An In-depth Analysis
49 mins ago
Justice Ijazul Ahsan Resigns from the Supreme Court of Pakistan: An In-depth Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
16 seconds
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
25 seconds
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
33 seconds
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
44 seconds
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
46 seconds
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
53 seconds
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
58 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
1 min
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
1 min
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
52 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app